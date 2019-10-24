MTG Arena has a Standard 2020 and Showcase bundle

Today’s MTG Arena update includes a Standard 2020 bundle containing 10 packs and 1,000 gems, as well as a Showcase bundle featuring alt-art Adventure card styles.
In light of the ever-changing meta within Standard, Wizards of the Coast is offering MTG Arena players a Standard 2020 bundle. The store item costs $10 and includes two booster packs from each set in Standard, along with 1,000 gems.
- Two Guilds of Ravnica booster packs
- Two Ravnica Allegiance booster packs
- Two War of the Spark booster packs
- Two Core Set 2020 booster packs
- Two Throne of Eldraine booster packs
The Standard 2020 bundle offers MTGA players each booster pack for essentially $1. The 1,000 gems are a sweet bonus that can be used to open additional boosters, pay for a special event (Brawl) entry fee, or purchase cosmetics in the Magic Arena store.
The Showcase bundles feature a total of five alternative-art Adventure cards. There are three bundles to choose from, with each set containing card styles of artwork that could only be found in Collectors Boosters via tabletop.
Knightly Honor
- Ardenvale Tactician showcase card style.
- Lonesome Unicorn showcase card style.
- Silverflame Squire showcase card style.
- Shepherd of the Flock showcase card style.
- Embereth Shieldbreaker showcase card style.
Deadly Secrets
- Merfolk Secretkeeper showcase card style.
- Queen of Ice showcase card style.
- Animating Faerie showcase card style.
- Reaper of Night showcase card style.
- Smitten Swordmaster showcase card style.
Walk in the Woods
- Curious Pair showcase card style.
- Garenbrig Carver showcase card style.
- Rosethorn Acolyte showcase card style.
- Tuinvale Treefolk showcase card style.
- Flaxen Intruder showcase card style.
Showcase cards are cosmetic only and won’t be added to a player’s library unless a copy of the card is already unlocked. The Standard 2020 bundle and Showcase bundle are available in the MTG Arena store.