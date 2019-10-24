MTG Arena has a Standard 2020 and Showcase bundle

Today’s MTG Arena update includes a Standard 2020 bundle containing 10 packs and 1,000 gems, as well as a Showcase bundle featuring alt-art Adventure card styles.

In light of the ever-changing meta within Standard, Wizards of the Coast is offering MTG Arena players a Standard 2020 bundle. The store item costs $10 and includes two booster packs from each set in Standard, along with 1,000 gems.

Two Guilds of Ravnica booster packs

Two Ravnica Allegiance booster packs

Two War of the Spark booster packs

Two Core Set 2020 booster packs

Two Throne of Eldraine booster packs

The Standard 2020 bundle offers MTGA players each booster pack for essentially $1. The 1,000 gems are a sweet bonus that can be used to open additional boosters, pay for a special event (Brawl) entry fee, or purchase cosmetics in the Magic Arena store.

The Showcase bundles feature a total of five alternative-art Adventure cards. There are three bundles to choose from, with each set containing card styles of artwork that could only be found in Collectors Boosters via tabletop.

Knightly Honor

Ardenvale Tactician showcase card style.

Lonesome Unicorn showcase card style.

Silverflame Squire showcase card style.

Shepherd of the Flock showcase card style.

Embereth Shieldbreaker showcase card style.

Deadly Secrets

Merfolk Secretkeeper showcase card style.

Queen of Ice showcase card style.

Animating Faerie showcase card style.

Reaper of Night showcase card style.

Smitten Swordmaster showcase card style.

Walk in the Woods

Curious Pair showcase card style.

Garenbrig Carver showcase card style.

Rosethorn Acolyte showcase card style.

Tuinvale Treefolk showcase card style.

Flaxen Intruder showcase card style.

Showcase cards are cosmetic only and won’t be added to a player’s library unless a copy of the card is already unlocked. The Standard 2020 bundle and Showcase bundle are available in the MTG Arena store.