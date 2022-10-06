MTG Arena Dominaria State of the Game and October announcements: Full patch notes and updates

Wizards of the Coast is attempting to shake up the Alchemy Magic: The Gathering Arena and Historic meta through a major update taking place on Oct. 6.

The Alchemy MTG Arena State of the Game dropped today, showcasing several major changes taking place in the Alchemy and Historic formats, along with new items to purchase in the Arena store. Scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 6, a total of 30 new digital-only cards will get added to the Alchemy format through the Dominaria United (DMU) Alchemy expansion. The update will also include over 40 Alchemy rebalance changes to existing cards within the format.

In addition to the new and rebalanced Alchemy cards, WotC reverted five cards in the Historic format that had previously received rebalance changes. Cards that had their nerfs reverted were Divide by Zero, Esika’s Chariot, Faceless Haven, Goldspan Dragon, and Luminarch Aspirant.

Here are the full notes for the MTG Arena State of the Game and Oct. announcements, per WotC.

Un-set in MTG Arena

Players can get a feel for Un-set cards on MTG Arena through the Ultimate Showdown event that is scheduled to take place from Oct. 8 to 10. The event will have four preconstructed decks players can choose from, with each showcasing different archetypes.

Space lands are also coming to the MTG Arena store on Oct. 6, available in bundles. And players can opt to purchase avatars as well from the Un-set.

Explorer MTG Arena

No new cards are getting added to the Explorer format with the Oct. 6 update. But there are expansions coming soon. The Explorer Anthology two expansion is slated to drop prior to the end of 2022. And a Shadows over Innistrad Remastered set is expected to release sometime in mid-2023.

October MTG Arena event schedule

Coinciding with the DMU Alchemy expansion release, WotC is offering players a chance to test the new cards through the Into the Future event. Rewards include up to 1,000 Mastery XP and DMU Alchemy booster packs. There is no event fee and players will compete through preconstructed decks.

Organized Play-In events will showcase the Standard format in the month of Oct. The Arena Open returns with gameplay in Alchemy and Dominaria United Sealed. And Play-In events for Nov. will feature the Historic format.

Midweek Magic events for Oct.

Alchemy: Oct. 11 to 13

Explorer: Oct. 18 to 20

Standard Shakeup: Oct. 25 to 27

Singleton: Nov. 1 to 3

Quick Draft MTG Arena events in Oct.

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt: Sept. 30 to Oct. 14

Dominaria United: Oct. 14 to 28

Innistrad: Crimson Vow: Oct. 28 to Nov. 11

Premier MTG Arena Draft events in Oct.

Alchemy Dominaria Draft: Oct. 6 to 16

Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Draft: Oct. 13 to 21

Throne of Eldrain Draft: Oct. 21 to 28

Organized play MTG Arena events in Oct.

Qualifier Play-In best-of-one Standard: Oct. 8 to 9

Qualifier Play-In best-of-three Standard: Oct. 14 to 15

Qualifier Play-In best-of-one Historic: Nov. 5 to 6

Qualifier Play-In best-of-three Historic: Nov. 11 to 12

Qualifier Weekend best-of-three Standard: Oct. 15 to 17

Qualifier Weekend best-of-three Historic: Nov. 12 to 14

Arena Open Alchemy: Oct. 22 to 23

Arena Open Dominaria United Sealed: Nov. 5 to 6

Other MTG Arena events

Into the Future: Oct. 6 to 8

The Ultimate Showdown: Oct. 8 to 10

Alchemy Metagame Challenge: Oct. 14 to 17

Dominaria United Sealed: Oct 28 to Nov. 5

October MTG Arena Ranked season

The MTG Arena Oct. Ranked season will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 31. Players at each rank can earn rewards that include gold and card styles.