MTG Secret Lair Jack Hughes “If Looks Could Kill,” Post Malone lands fuel October Superdrop

Wizards of the Coast has partnered with Post Malone and Jack Hughes for the Secret Lair October Superdrop, featuring stunning alternative Magic: The Gathering art on existing cards.

Scheduled to become available for purchase starting on Oct. 17, the October Secret Lair Superdrop contains a total of three drops and will run through November. Post Malone has two drops getting featured, one with five basic lands that showcase alternative art and his signature on the card. And the other is a Backstage Pass drop that will have skinned cards with Post Malone. And the third drop is from artist Jack Hughes, showcasing alternative looks for characters like Liliana and Azami.

How to get Post Malone and Jack Hughes’s Secret Lair drops

Collectors can preorder all three or just one of the Secret Lair drops here starting on Oct. 17. No price for the “If Looks Could Kill” Hughes drop was revealed at the time of writing. Both Post Malone drops were priced at $29.99 for non-foil and $39.99 for traditional foil.

Jack Hughes “If Looks Could Kill” drop

Azami Lady of Scrolls Jack Hughes Adaptive Automaton Jack Hughes Liliana of the Dark Realms Jack Hughes

There are a total of four cards in the MTG Secret Lair Jack Hughes “If Looks Could Kill” drop. Each showcases a unique alternative look for existing Magic cards. At the time of writing, Reflector Mage had not been revealed yet.

Post Malone Backstage Pass drop

K’rrik, Son of Yawgmoth/Post Son of Rich

The Post Maline Backstage Pass drop contains Posty skinned over existing MTG cards and art. The legendary K’rrik, Son of Yawgmoth received a Post Malone skin and an alternative name of Post. Son of Rich.

Post Malone basic lands drop

Posty Forest sleeve Posty Plains sleeve Posty Island sleeve Posty Mountain sleeve Posty Swamp sleeve

A total of five lands are in the Post Malone Secret Lair drop, showcasing alternative art and a signature Posty autograph. The lands will also get offered through MTG Arena as card sleeves. The Posty basic land card sleeves can get earned by playing in the free Post Malone Arena Concert event from Oct. 20 to 24.

Collectors can preorder the Oct. Superdrop Secret Lair starting on Oct. 17. All cards will get added once revealed by WotC.

All images via WotC