Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered, Explorer Anthology 2 confirmed for MTG Arena

The race to fully support Pioneer in Magic Arena is in full swing with the announcement of Explorer Anthology 2 coming by the end of the year, followed by Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered releasing in the first half of 2023.

Explorer was introduced in April as a precursor to supporting Pioneer on Magic’s biggest digital platform. The format includes every Pioneer-legal card in Arena. While the format is missing plenty of key cards, it will continue to grow through Arena-exclusive releases that add to the format.

The first Explorer Anthology brought support for Heroic decks alongside key cards like Mausoleum Wanderer and Supreme Verdict. Over the next few years, Wizards said it will continue to release cards to further align Explorer with Pioneer.

The next Explorer Anthology will release later in 2022. No further information was revealed related to what cards will be included. Looking at the previous Explorer Anthology, a couple of top-tier archetypes were left out that could receive support. Mono-Green Karn and Lotus Field are missing pieces that could appear in Explorer Anthology 2.

Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered will arrive in 2023, bringing more cards to Explorer and Historic. Shadows Over Innistrad is a powerful set with a handful of cards that show up in top Pioneer archetypes. It will also be a great set for Historic Brawl players.

Like Kaladesh Remastered and Amonkhet Remastered, it’s likely Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered will include cards from the set’s block. This includes Eldritch Moon.

Notable cards that are likely to appear in Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered are Pore Over the Pages, Sigarda, Heron’s Grace, Liliana, the Last Hope, Spell Queller, and Emrakul, the Promised End.