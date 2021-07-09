MTG Arena 2021.7.0 Forgotten Realms patch: Full notes and updates

Venture into the dungeon has arrived.

Dragons and dungeons took over MTG Arena with Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the last Standard-legal set prior to fall rotation.

Patch 2021.7.0 launched the newest Standard-legal set, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms via MTG Arena on July 8, containing a total of 281 cards. Limited Draft and Sealed went live as well, along with new card styles and gameplay improvements. Players can also test out post-rotation builds within Standard 2022 queues in Play and Ranked.

Here are the full MTG Arena Patch 2021.7.0 patch notes from WotC.

Deckbuilder improvements

The horizontal deck builder, first mentioned in the July State of the Game is now supported across all mobile devices. Improvements to mobile and cross-platform were also included across all platforms.

Mobile

On some tablet devices the deck builder will function almost the same as PC (4:3 devices only).

On phone devices the deck builder is not editable in the half view, but will function almost the same as PC in the full view (tap to switch to full view).

In a difference from PC, removing a card from the sideboard in the mobile full screen horizontal deck builder will move it back to the deck. Players can then remove the card entirely by removing it from the deck.

In order to support the horizontal view while drafting, dragging to select your draft pick in 4:3 has been disabled

Cross-Platform Improvements

In horizontal deck builder mode, single click/tap on a card to bring up a +/- UI for easier adding and removing of cards. This UI will always show on basic lands, and in most formats where more than onee card is legal to add.

Once you have more than four copies of a card, you can tap and hold to add four copies at a time. At any point you can tap once to add and remove single copies.

Changed functionality in the column view deck builder so that dragging a card from the deck to the collection will remove all copies of it from the deck instead of a single copy. Works on column/horizontal deck builder (4:3 and PC) and vertical view (PC only).

On PC players can now click anywhere in the tray and drag to scroll the view.

The column view deck builder button was moved to the left of “settings” and “learn more” for more consistency. The toggle art was updated to better indicate the mode the user will switch to.

General gameplay improvements

Players can now enjoy flavor text on cards that had no rule text, with the AFR Arena July update. Hanger displays for the new cards were touched up and the cards in hand on mobile were increased in size.

Improved hanger display for tokens, dungeons, and other related cards

When cards have more than one token, dungeon, or other similar cards to show in a hanger you can now easily see all of them.

On PC you can right-click the card to cycle through, and on mobile, you see them all in a draggable list (similar to how Mutate stacks are displayed).

This is primarily to give you time to read through a dungeon without the card just cycling away.

Cards that have no rule text now display their flavor text, if any.

High-end mobile devices will now have shadows in the duel scene.

Increased size of cards in hand for mobile devices.

Cards in the 4:3 draft were made larger.

Added a Wildcard information pop-up to PC and Mac clients (the same thing you get on mobile when clicking on the Wildcard icon in the main navigation bar).

Added the ability to zoom in/out (change the number of rows shown in the collection) while in the Vertical deck builder.

There’s now a cancel blocks button, for when you’ve assigned some blocks, and then want to start over.

MTG Arena tweaked the highlights on permanents with mana abilities to make it more clear when they have non-mana abilities available.

Updated smart pass rules in cases where all creatures attacking and blocking creatures have First Strike.

Mana from Treasure is now indicated in the mana pool and will not stack with “normal” mana.

The quantity indicator on card stacks now shows at four, instead of five, across all platforms. This should make it much easier to tell if players have three, four, or five lands in that stack.

Adjusted the highlighting of mana in your pool, to make it more obvious when it’s been highlighted by Autotap.

Mobile-only gameplay notes

Mobile Arena continues to grow, receiving UI improvements and a full control option.

The handheld battlefield no longer adjusts itself each time the stack is up. Instead, to target permanents behind the stack, users need to move the card out of the way.

Clearer UI was added to mobile for instances where multiple targets are available to attack.

MTG Arena made the mobile version more aggressive about stacking identical attackers and blockers.

Touching and holding the phase ladder above the main buttons and around the player avatar will now trigger the full control option on mobile.

Players can now touch and hold revealed cards of their opponent’s to enlarge them, just like cards in your hand.

Mobile stack quantity indicators now format similar to PC.

Card stacking was polished on mobile so that stacks dynamically space instead of having fixed spacing. Card stacks will now look closer to PC.

Card styles and cosmetics

The AFR patch 2021.7.0 contained a host of cosmetics that included pets, unique D&D card styles, and extended art.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms sticker bundle

The sticker bundle contains three emotes, priced at 1,000 gems or 5,000 gold.

Beholder sticker emote

Ellywick sticker emote

Mindflayer sticker emote

Beholder bundle

Purchase a Beholder pet and a Xanathar, Guild Kingpin card sleeve for 3,000gems or 15,000 gold.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms borderless planeswalkers bundle

The borderless planeswalker bundle contains a total of five different card styles for 1,600 gems or 8,000 gold.

Lolth, Spider Queen

Ellywick Tumblestrum

Zariel, Archduke of Avernus

Mordenkainen

Grand Master of Flowers

Borderless Dragons bundle

All 12 AFR dragons have a borderless card style, available for 2,000 gems or 10,000 gold.

Ebondeath, Dracolich

Old Gnawbone

Inferno of the Star Mounts

Iymrith, Desert Doom

Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant

Black Dragon

Green Dragon

Red Dragon

Blue Dragon

White Dragon

Adult Gold Dragon

Tiamat

Abyssal Assault bundle

The Abyssal Assault bundle in MTG Arena contains six card styles for 1,300 gems or 6,500 gold.

Drizzt Do’Urden

Shessra, Death’s Whisper

Kalain, Reclusive Painter

Lurking Roper

Mind Flayer

Baleful Beholder

Epic Adventures bundle

The Epic Adventures bundle contains six Arena card styles for 1,100 gems or 5,500 gold.

Bruenor Battlehammer

Farideh, Devil’s Chosen

Trelasarra, Moon Dancer

Iron Golem

Purple Worm

Djinni Windseer

Adventurer’s League bundle

The Adventurer’s League bundle contains six card styles for 1,500 gems or 7,500 gold.

Minsc, Beloved Ranger Card Style

Delina, Wild Mage Card Style

Oswald Fiddlebender Card Style

Owlbear Card Style

Dragon Turtle Card Style

Gnoll Hunter Card Style

Monster Research bundle

The Monster Research bundle contains a total of six card styles for 1,200 gems or 6,000 gold.

Volo, Guide to Monsters Card Style

Krydle of Baldur’s Gate Card Style

Gretchen Titchwillow Card Style

Minion of the Mighty Card Style

Pixie Guide Card Style

Celestial Unicorn Card Style

Module Lands bundle

The Module lands bundle in AFR contains eight cards, priced at 1,800 gems or 9,000 gold.

Cave of the Frost Dragon Card Style

Den of the Bugbear Card Style

Hall of Storm Giants Card Style

Hive of the Eye Tyrant Card Style

Lair of the Hydra Card Style

Temple of the Dragon Queen Card Style

Dungeon Descent Card Style

Evolving Wilds Card Style

Notable bug fixes

Back faces of MDFCs no longer contribute to party count

MTG Arena fixed an issue on mobile platforms where the final option of a modal choice could be hard/impossible to choose

Arena bug fixes

Fixed Social Notification Bubbles so they appear again when playing on desktop.

In Japanese, searching by card name and deck importing now work without using workarounds to account for furigana.

Multiple bug fixes in mobile sideboarding scenes.

Fixed a bug where hovering over a Double-Faced card with depth art would cause minor issues with other depth art.

Fixed a bug that caused the losing player’s avatar to disappear on mobile during the post-match sequence.

Fixed a bug on mobile that sometimes caused the deck box to layer in front of the wildcard screen.

Fixed a bug with scrolling on the pet selection screen not always being responsive.

Fixed color issues on view challenge and friend invite buttons.

Fixed some rare bugs found in direct/friend challenge where the improper deck would appear selected or challenges would not be canceled properly.

Fixed data updates not completing properly in some rare cases.