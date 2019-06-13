Here are the MTG Arena 0.15 patch notes for June

Changes are coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena and the patch notes for June contain a new rewards structure for WotS Chronicles events, along with a special pre-order deal for Core Set 2020 (M20).



Updates are complete on MTG Arena and they introduce a new reward structure for the War of the Spark Chronicles tournament events. With two more parts left in the series (Commence the Endgame and Gideon’s Sacrifice), players no longer have to achieve 15 wins to get the final stained-glass planeswalker reward.



The new structure for WotS Chronicles events, Counters and Ravnica Constructed, is as follows:



Three wins for stained-glass planeswalker card style

Five wins for 200 gold

Seven wins for stained-glass planeswalker card style

10 wins for stained-glass planeswalker card style

Changes were made to the rewards structure based on feedback from players, saying the grind to 15 wins was overwhelming. The tournaments during the War of the Spark Chronicles event are free-to-play, last a week, and don’t record losses.



Related: Magic: The Gathering changes coming with M20 set release

With the announcement of Chandra as the face of Core Set 2020, MTG Arena is bringing back its pre-order package bundle. The M20 pre-order package will include the following items for $50:



50 M20 booster packs for MTG Arena only

A Chandra, Awakened Inferno planeswalker card

Card style of Chandra, Awakened Inferno

A Core Set 2020 card sleeve style

The M20 pre-bundle package can only be purchased one time per account and will become available on June 13 at 11pm CT. Players can order the pre-order up until July 2, the same day that Core Set 2020 releases on MTG Arena.



Related: Chandra is the only planeswalker getting three rarity cards in MTG Core Set 2020

Upon the release and update to MTG Arena on July 2, the London Mulligan rule will officially go into effect. In addition, Event and Store Glass Styles are getting moved to Deck Builder.



Bug fixes in the 0.15 MTG Arena patch include fixing the Eternal-God Kefnet stall in the game when declining the ability to cast a card, the annoying sound bug producing a static sound, and the static ability on Dauntless Bodyguard toward a planeswalker that was a creature when it entered the battlefield.



Upcoming events and important dates on MTG Arena include part four: Commence the Endgame (Commons) tournament from June 14 to 21, and part five: Gideon’s Sacrifice (Ravnica Constructed) from June 21 to 28. On July 2, Core Set 2020 releases on MTG Arena and another major update will occur.

