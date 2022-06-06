MTG Alchemy: New Capenna Premier Draft event extended

The Alchemy: New Capenna Premier Draft event on Magic Arena has been extended until June 13 at 10am CT, Wizards of the Coast announced today.

Alchemy: New Capenna released on June 2, introducing 30 new cards to Arena‘s digital-only formats Alchemy, Historic, and Historic Brawl.

The Premier Draft New Capenna Alchemy event has been extended! Hop into #MTGArena between now and June 13, 8 am PT to experience #MTGAlchemy in this all new way! pic.twitter.com/1QklMf0dci — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) June 6, 2022

For the first time since Wizards started releasing digital cards, there was a Limited event to accompany the Alchemy: New Capenna release. A best-of-three Premier Draft event was released that replaced one Common in each pack with a card from the newest Alchemy set.

The gameplay is different than the normal Streets of New Capenna Draft. All packs will include an extra Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic Rare because there are no Commons in Alchemy sets. Higher rarity options mean more powerful bombs and key synergy pieces being available.

This is the first time Wizards experimented with bringing characteristics of live formats in Limited. Based on how WIzards introduced the idea of rebalancing cards and digital Constructed formats to Arena players through side events, this could signal that a live Limited format could be coming to Arena.

The next Standard set doesn’t release until Sept. 9. Continuing three more months with New Capenna Limited could lead to the format becoming solved and stale. Using this gap between releases is a potential window for Wizards to shake up the Limited environment.

For Alchemy players, the next major release will be an Arena set featuring cards from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate. These cards will be legal in all three of Arena‘s digital formats. There is no information if the set will be draftable or not.