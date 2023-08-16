MTG Adventure Callous Sell-Sword is a bomb Uncommon in Wilds of Eldraine Limited

Adventure Magic: The Gathering cards are returning through Wilds of Eldraine, featuring an off-color human soldier called Callous Sell-Sword that should have a significant impact on the Limited format, along with others like Pioneer and Commander.

The first potentially overpowered Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) card at a rarity of Uncommon dropped on Aug. 16, combining the power of Red ping damage with Aristocrat sacrifice strategies in Black. Some Adventure cards in the upcoming Standard-legal set will have what is called off-color spells in which the Adventure spell is a different color from the creature spell. Standing out from WOE spoilers with a rarity of Uncommon is the off-color Adventure card Callous Sell-Sword.

Callous Sell-Sword WOE spoiler

Black and Red (BR), often known as Rakdos in MTG, have a sacrifice theme that runs through the two colors. The Adventure Callous Sell-Sword plays into the sacrifice themes of BR while the soldier’s Adventure spell taps into burn damage from Red.

Callous Sell-Sword | Image via WotC

Casting cost (creature) : 1B

: 1B Casting cost (Adventure) : R

: R Type : Creature—Human Soldier

: Creature—Human Soldier Type : Sorcery

: Sorcery Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 Adventure Burn Together : Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to any other target. Then sacrifice it.

: Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to any other target. Then sacrifice it. Ability: Callous Sell-Sword enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it for each creature that died under your control this turn.

Within the WOE Draft format, Callous Sell-Sword is a top bomb pick. The Adventure can pump up the human soldier’s stats when both are played on the same turn and Burn Together can take out beefy creatures if your creature has Deathtouch. Callous Sell-Sword also synergizes with the BR archetype in WOE, in which an abundance of rats wants to overrun an opponent.

Aristocrat Drain and Gain builds may also have a use for Callous Sell-Sword as the ability doesn’t specify what type of creature needed to die that turn (tokens count). And it doesn’t have the dreaded “only once per turn” text.

Players can test out Callous Sell-Sword in Sealed during WOE prelease events that start on Sept. 1 and through digital Draft events starting on Sept. 5.

