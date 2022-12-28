Modern Magic: The Gathering cards are powerful and even though Wizards of the Coast has made an effort to power things down from the broken output in 2020, new cards are still being released that consistently redefine formats.

This year was all about midrange value and the rise of Black in Standard. Aggro was largely pushed out of Standard and Pioneer and both formats became centered around midrange matchups emphasizing consistent value and playing on curve. Magic is at a place now thanks to several cards from this year where there’s rarely anything you can do in a turn. Many cards can replace dead cards in hand or have repeatable activated abilities.

There are eight cards that stand out as the best spells printed in 2022 in Magic. They have helped change formats and have made a significant impact on the game both competitively and casually. Here are the top eight cards from 2022.

Best MTG cards printed in 2022

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker

Image via WotC

When this card was revealed a lot of players were down on this card that appeared to be a powered-down, fixed version of the powerhouse combo enabler Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker. Turns out, this Saga from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty might not have instant-win potential like its namesake, but the massive value it presents led to it being a format staple in Standard and Pioneer and finding homes in Modern and Legacy.

The key to Fable of the Mirror-Breaker’s strength comes from how it provides value both defensively and offensively. If the opponent wants to deal with this card, in general, they will need to commit two removal spells to do so. They need to remove the token that’s created in chapter one and the Enchantment itself. They are put on a clock because allowing a transformed Reflection of Kiki-Jiki to stick around will allow the opponent to run away with the game. Chapter two is another excellent ability that pushes Fable of the Mirror-Breaker to be a staple. Being able to discard up to two cards to draw two more is strong at any phase of the game. It can dig and help you make land drops or get rid of late-game lands to find more action.

Unless it gets banned, get used to seeing Fable of the Mirror-Breaker for years to come.

The Wandering Emperor

Image via WotC

This card is another Neon Dynasty spell that looked decent during spoiler season but took over the game when it was able to hit tables. The four-mana Planeswalker is a solid value engine that can be played and activated at Instant speed. One of the first sticking points players realized was that this card was much more than a cute combat trick design it was first thought of as. The -2 is a strong piece of exile-based removal and the -1 can offer a consistent source of token generation. White decks also find great success using The Wandering Emperor’s +1 to force the opponent into tricky combat because of the First Strike it gives.

The Wandering Emperor is good in different archetypes. Control decks lean on the removal and token ability to slowly grind out value. Aggro lists can take advantage of the removal to deal with previously difficult top-end threats and use the +1 to close out the game in the air. Even with a 2WW cost, The Wandering Emperor has found a role in decks from Mono-White Aggro to five-color “good-card” tribal lists.

Evolved Sleeper

Image via WotC

This year was marked by Black dominating Standard and Pioneer. The color’s rise was brought on by the powerful cards printed since Neon Dynasty. Evolved Sleeper isn’t obviously strong like other Black cards on this list, but on the battlefield, it’s proven to be a premiere one-drop creature in aggressive lists.

Evolved Sleeper scales with the game and will be useful on both turn one and nine. It starts off as a 1/1 that quickly becomes a 2/2 for a one-mana investment. For two more mana Evolved Sleeper becomes a 3/3, keeping up with opposing on-curve threats. It’s also not horrible to play late and invest four mana to immediately turn Evolved Sleeper into a 3/3.

The final ability is great. It puts +1/+1 counters on Evolved Sleeper and draws a card. Eventually, the opponent will need to deal with Evolved Sleeper or the card draw will simply take over the match.

Tenacious Underdog

Tenacious Underdog

While Tenacious Underdog doesn’t have a major presence in the older eternal formats, it’s proven to be a strong piece in Black decks that’s had a part in changing the meta to answer it. This 3/2 is a recursive threat that uses the Blitz mechanic from Streets of New Capenna. The key is that it can use Blitz from the graveyard. Tenacious Underdog is a consistent source of pressure and card draw for only a small life payment, which isn’t that bad considering all the life gain available in Black.

The existence of Tenacious Underdog in the various Black strategies in Standard has forced decks to pack exile-based removal or graveyard hate, even if it isn’t the most efficient option.

Invoke Despair

Image via WotC

Turn five is usually where a Black list in Standard and Pioneer will ravish the battlefield, leaving the opponent with little-to-no resources. This is done with Invoke Despair, the best card from the generally lackluster invoke cycle from Neon Dynasty. Invoke Despair will force the opponent to sacrifice a creature, Enchantment, and Planeswalker. If they can’t, however, they will lose two life and you draw a card for each. It’s a card that is good to slam down on any board state. Additionally, having a somewhat reliable way to deal with Enchantments is a boon for Black decks that almost never gets removal that hits Enchantments.

Sheoldred, The Apocalypse

Sheoldred the Apocalypse

It doesn’t matter if it’s Standard or Commander; Sheoldred, the Apocalypse is a fantastic card that is one of the best come-back spells in the game. This must-kill threat is a 4/4 with Deathtouch and a simple yet potent set of abilities. When the opponent draws a card, they lose two life. When you draw a card, you’ll gain two life.

This card demands a removal spell or the life swings will ultimately take over the game. The life gain has already had a chilling effect against aggro lists in Standard and forced control decks to play cagey on turns three and four to avoid Sheoldred from either resolving or living until the next draw step. A curve of Sheoldred into Invoke Despair is a brutal and effective combination for Black lists.

Ledger Shredder

Ledger Shredder

Ledger Shredder immediately fit into the dominant tempo strategies in each format. In Modern it became a strong piece in U/R Murktide lists and had a similar impact in Legacy and Pioneer. It’s not the best card in those decks, but it’s the best option in a specific role as a two-mana play that punishes the opponent for casting two spells in a turn.

This card is fantastic in tempo lists because of its ability to both draw cards and scale with the game. With each passing turn, it’ll likely get a +1/+1 counter. At a certain point, this Flying creature threatens to end the game with massive evasive attacks. Ledger Shredder is a big reason why UR Tempo is a top-tier archetype in eternal formats.

Jodah, the Unifier

Jodah, the Unifier

For Commander players looking to run all their flashy Rare and Mythic Rare cards won’t do much better than Jodah, The Unifier. This card does so much and is a game-altering engine by itself. Jodah is able to massively buff your creatures, which makes the card so strong in specifically Human-tribal lists. The buff will stack with other synergies leading to overwhelming alpha strike opportunities.

The second ability is simply absurd. Cascading into another spell on each legendary spell you cast is clearly powerful. Letting the opponent untap with Jodah, whether it’s in Standard or Commander, will likely end up in them winning the game.