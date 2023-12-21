Most expensive MTG cards you can still pull from 2023

It was an exciting year for Wizards of the Coast and Magic: The Gathering players, featuring several cards that are worth between a few hundred and over a thousand dollars.

The 2023 lineup of MTG sets was almost overwhelming, from Universes Beyond Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) and Doctor Who to Phyrexia: All Will be One and Wilds of Eldraine. And let’s not forget Commander players who received Commander Masters. Each of these sets contained a variety of variants, providing the ultimate chase cards for Magic players. By the end of 2023, around 10 MTG cards stood out as the most expensive, with all of them still available to get pulled by you.

Here are the most expensive MTG cards you can still pull from this year.

Elesh Norn

Serialized Elesh Norn | Image via WotC

The completion of the Multiverse War brought about serialized versions of Praetors in March of the Machine. Found in less than one percent of all Collector booster packs, according to WotC, the serialized Praetors had 500 versions with a double rainbow foil treatment.

Of the five Praetors, the serialized variant of Elesh Norn is worth the most money, valued at around $1,400. Joining Elesh Norn in the $1,000 club are also serialized variants of Sheoldred and Jin-Gitaxias.

Glittering Caves of Aglarond (Gemstone Caverns)

Serialized Glittering Caves of Aglarond | Image via WotC

Stashed away in LTR Special Edition Collector boosters are extremely rare serialized Realms and Relics box toppers. Each has a double rainbow treatment and only 100 versions. Topping out at around $1,000 is the Glittering Caves of Aglarond (Gemstone Caverns).

Spiteful Banditry

Spiteful Banditry Poster serialized | Image via WotC

Also found in LTR Special Edition Collector booster packs are serialized borderless Poster cards. A total of 20 cards had the treatment, illustrated by Micha Huigen, Justine Jones, and Sarah Wassel. Only 100 versions were printed for each of the 20 cards with double rainbow foil treatment.

The most expensive MTG Poster card at time of writing is Spiteful Banditry, priced at around $1,500. And right behind it is Balin’s Tomb (Ancient Tomb) at around $1,000.

Jeweled Lotus

Jeweled Lotus textured foil | Image via WotC

Showing up in Commander Masters Collector booster packs were nine borderless profile Mythic Rare cards. Each received a textured foil Frame Break treatment, along with Jeweled Lotus. Of the 10 MTG cards, Jeweled Lotus is the most expensive, priced at around $400.

The Tenth Doctor

The Tenth Doctor serialized | Image via WotC

Found only in English Collector booster packs of Doctor Who are serialized versions of all the Doctors through 13. Each has a rainbow foil treatment and around 500 versions were made. And I say around because there are 500 plus the Doctor’s number.

The Tenth Doctor, for example, has 510 versions and is the most expensive. If you’re lucky, you can pull a serialized The Tenth Doctor that’s worth around $700.

Rhystic Study

Rhystic Study Confetti Foil | Image via WotC

Slotting into the Wilds of Eldraine set as Enchanting Tales were 15 Mythic Rare and five Rare MTG reprints given a borderless anime treatment, legal within their own format and WOE Limited. The most exclusive of the anime Enchanting Tales is Rhystic Study with a confetti foil treatment, priced between $345 and $360.