All new MTG Lord of the Rings Holiday treatments in Special Edition collector boosters

Wizards of the Coast is adding several new holiday booster fun treatments to the second release of Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth through Magic: The Gathering Special Edition collector booster packs.

Slated to release on Nov. 3 are Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Holiday products, which include Special Edition collector booster packs and boxes, Jumpstart boosters, and four new Scene boxes. New Rare cards have been added to the Jumpstart boosters, along with five new themes. And collectors can find a wide range of booster fun treatments to pull through the Special Edition Lord of the Rings collector booster packs, per WotC.

Hildebrant LTR Special Edition Holiday cards

Tapping into artwork found on Lord of the Rings themed calendars, WotC hired Greg and Tim Hildebrant to illustrate 20 borderless MTG reprints that are found only in Special Edition collector booster packs.

Sylvan Tutor Hildebrandt silver foil | Image via WotC Seasons Past Hildebrandt non-foil | Image via WotC

All of the artwork is original and the borderless cards come in non-foil or with a new silver foil treatment.

Showcase Scroll LTR Special Edition Holiday cards

All cards from the main LTR set, along with Rare and Mythic Rare cards from LTR Commander Precons, may show up in a Special Edition collector booster pack with a Showcase Scroll frame treatment. The Showcase cards come in non-foil and with a silver foil treatment. Possible chase cards with the Showcase Scroll treatment are reprints of the nine Nazgûl cards.

Borderless Poster LTR Special Edition Holiday cards

Poster cards have been featured in MTG Secret Lair drops but are now getting added to the LTR Special Edition collector booster packs. There are 20 hand-drawn Mythic Rare cards that have the borderless Poster treatment, all from the main LTR set. Artists who contributed to the Poster cards are Micha Huigen, Justine Jones, and Sarah Wassel.

Sauron, the Dark Lord Poster | Image vai WotC Aragorn, the Uniter Poster | Image via WotC

The borderless Poster LTR cards are also chase cards from the Special Edition collector booster packs, featuring 100 serialized printings of each Poster card. Serialized Poster LTR cards will also have a double rainbow foil treatment as well.

Surge and double rainbow foil serialized LTR Special Edition Holiday cards

In addition to the Poster serialized cards, WotC has added foil treatments to other LTR cards as well. Players may crack a surge foil map basic land or even an extended art Rare or Mythic Rare from the main set. This includes an extended art surge foil version of The One Ring.

Realms and Relics box toppers are back too, with 100 serialized versions of each card with a double rainbow foil treatment.

Contents of Special Edition LTR collector booster packs

A wide variety of pulls can happen upon cracking an LTR Special Edition collector booster pack, per WotC.

Showcase Scrolls: 10 in each booster (five non-foil and five with a silver foil treatment)

Hildebrant borderless: May appear with non-foil or silver foil treatment

Borderless Poster: May appear non-foil or silver foil treatment

Serialized Borderless Poster: Small chance of appearing

Serialized Realms and Relics: Small chance of appearing

Surge foil Realms and Relics: May appear in some boosters

Surge Showcase Ring cards: May appear in some boosters

Surge borderless Rare or Mythic Rare: May appear in some boosters

Surge extended art Rare or Mythic Rare: One guaranteed in each booster

Surge full art map lands: One guaranteed in each booster

Scene box or Mythic Rare cards: May appear in non-foil or with a surge foil treatment

Nonfoil extended art from Jumpstart: May appear in some boosters

Surge foil double-faced tokens: One guaranteed in each booster

All expected pull rates can be found on the WotC website.

Fans can start cracking Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Special Edition Holiday collector booster packs starting on Nov. 3.

