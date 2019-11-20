Magic: The Gathering teases Secret Lair box

The holidays are quickly approaching and it seems like Wizards of the Coast has another Magic: The Gathering surprise in store for fans.

There are a host of new Magic products coming in the near future, including the Unsanctioned set, a Holiday bundle, and several new Commander sets in 2020. WotC teased the release of yet another product today, saying that the official reveal of the Secret Lair will take place on Nov. 25.

Magic: The Gathering on Twitter Oh hey. You’re still awake? Nifty. We have something for you, late-night USA crowd* *Good morning, Europe! https://t.co/FtX8kRK1U6

A Lair in Magic was a nonbasic land type that was used in Planeshift. The Secret Lair is a premade box designed specifically for what MTG players want, according to WotC.

Magic: The Gathering on Twitter It’s not a booster, but it is a lair*. An #MTGSecretLair even. *In this case, a “lair” is a premade box just for you and the very particular things you love about Magic

The last pre-reveal of a Magic product was the Mystery Booster packs. And for many MTG players, the mystery wasn’t worth the hype.

Some people in the Magic community think that the Secret Lair box is tied to the legendary land, R&D’s Secret Lair, while others presume it’ll be a loot box. But not everyone is excited about what the Secret Lair box may contain.

“I have my doubts that it’s personalized, honestly, and that the ‘you’ is what they perceive Magic players to like,” a Reddit user said. “I’m ready to be disappointed here.”

And many other fans feel overwhelmed by the reveal of so many products in such a short time frame.

Michael Snrub on Twitter @wizards_magic Great, it’s been about 3 hours since your last product. I was beginning to think you guys had stopped printing cards.

The official reveal of Magic’s new product, the Secret Lair, will take place on Nov. 25.