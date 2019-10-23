Here are the Magic: The Gathering Standard 2020 cards on the rise

Following the ban of Field of the Dead and the first major Magic: The Gathering tournament of Standard 2020, several cards are quickly rising in value.

From the new Pioneer format to Standard, the Magic meta is adjusting at a rapid rate. Cards that had previously underperformed in archetypes like aggro and midrange are on the rise, while the top performers are becoming even more popular.

Bant Golos and Simic Ramp/Food were the two most-played decks at Mythic Championship V. But with Javier Dominguez winning the championship by playing a Gruul Aggro deck and the recent ban of Field of Dead, the Standard metagame is changing once again.

Here are the top cards on the rise in Standard 2020 and other Magic formats.

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

A majority of players in MTG Arena are reverting to various Simic builds following the Field of the Dead ban, with Oko, Thief of Crowns being the most-used card in Standard. But he’s also being played in other formats, such as Pioneer, Modern, and Vintage.

Embercleave

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The Throne of Eldraine Artifact Equipment, Embercleave, is on the rise thanks to Domiguiz’s win at Mythic Championship V. It’s seeing Standard play in Mardu Knights and Gruul Aggro, along with Jund Midrange and possibly even in the new Pioneer format.

Vivien Arkbow Ranger

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The planeswalker Vivien, Arkbow Ranger was in the deck that Chris Kvartek played at MCV, in which he dominated the field during day one. And with Field of the Dead out of the picture, Vivien is getting used a lot more in Simic and Jund Adventure decks via Magic Arena and in tabletop.

Kvartek’s Simic deck at MCV has also brought about an increase in various Food decks within MTG Arena. By using previously-unplayed cards, like Animating Fairie and Curious Pair, in combination with Wicked Wolf and Oko, players are expanding on what Food can do in Standard.

Fabled Passage

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Creatures and artifacts aren’t the only hot cards in Magic right now. Fabled Passage is finding a home in many of the new Pioneer decks being created, along with Brawl and Commander. Once Upon a Time is also being used in Standard, Modern, and Pioneer.

Related: Magic: The Gathering Pioneer format reveal causes major price spikes

As the meta continues to adjust and adapt across various Magic formats, players can expect to see tweaked versions of existing top decks, along with a variety of newer builds using cards that were previously thought to be worthless.