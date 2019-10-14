Once Upon a Time is the most-played card at Magic’s Mythic Championship V

The decklists have been submitted for Mythic Championship V on MTG Arena this weekend and the Throne of Eldraine card Once Upon a Time is in nearly every deck.

The fifth-largest Magic: The Gathering tournament kicks off this weekend as 32 Magic Pro League players and 36 Challengers will battle it out for a $750,000 prize pool. Of the 68 decklists submitted for Mythic Championship V, Once Upon a Time has 169 copies being played.

Able to look at the top five cards of a player’s library for a specific land or creature, Once Upon a Time fits perfectly into various archetypes playing Golos, Tireless Pilgrim, Field of the Dead, Oko, Thief of Crowns, and Questing Beast.

Following closely behind Once Upon a Time is the flying beast Hydroid Krasis with 156 copies. Krasis is a monstrosity whose power/defense is determined by the number of lands used to cast it. Players not only get a flyer on the battlefield but also receive card draw and life points upon playing it.

With a majority of the field at Mythic Championship V playing decks with Green and Blue in them, it’s hardly a surprise that Once Upon a Time and Hydroid Krasis are the two most popular cards registered. And the rest of the copies entered tell a similar tale.

Once Upon a Time: 169 copies

Hydroid Krasis: 156 copies

Growth Spiral: 138 copies

Fabled Passage: 128 copies

Questing Beast: 98 copies

Oko, Thief of Crowns: 94 copies

Mythic Championship V tournament via MTG Arena kicks off on Oct.18, with the finals taking place on Oct. 20. The three-day event will be streamed each day in its entirety via Magic’s Twitch channel.