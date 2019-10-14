Bant Golos is the most-played deck at Magic’s Mythic Championship V

At the Mythic Championship V, which will have 68 of the best Magic: The Gathering players from around the world competing for a prize pool of $750,000, Bant Golos is the most common deck among the players.

Golos, Tireless Pilgrim, and Field of the Dead are a combo in Bant Golos that has dominated the Standard meta for the last two weeks. With the Throne of Eldraine set only three weeks old, the 68 Magic players in Mythic Championship V were forced to craft the best decks they could in an extremely short period of time.

And since the decks were submitted last week, players didn’t have a chance to craft meta-crushing decks. The result of such a short time frame for registration has resulted in a metagame dominated by Bant Golos (33.8 percent), along with other staple Standard archetypes, too.

Bant Golos: 33.8 percent

Simic Food: 16. 2 percent

Golgari Adventure: 8.8 percent

Bant Ramp: 7.4 percent

Golos Fires 8.4 percent

Gruul Aggro: 5.9 percent

Rounding out the Standard metagame at Mythic Championship V are other popular archetypes that players hope will give them an advantage this coming weekend.

Bant Food: 4.4 percent

Mardu Knights: 4.4 percent

Selesnya Adventure: 4.4 percent

Four-Colored Golos: 1.5 percent

Jeskai Fires: 1.5 percent

Jund Midrange: 1.5 percent

Mono-Red Cavalcade: 1.5 percent

Rakdos Sacrifice: 1.5 percent

Related: Once Upon a Time is the most-played card at Magic’s Mythic Championship V

Mythic Championship V begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 20. The entire tournament is in the Standard format being played in MTG Arena.