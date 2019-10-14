Bant Golos is the most-played deck at Magic’s Mythic Championship V

At the Mythic Championship V, which will have 68 of the best Magic: The Gathering players from around the world competing for a prize pool of $750,000, Bant Golos is the most common deck among the players.
Golos, Tireless Pilgrim, and Field of the Dead are a combo in Bant Golos that has dominated the Standard meta for the last two weeks. With the Throne of Eldraine set only three weeks old, the 68 Magic players in Mythic Championship V were forced to craft the best decks they could in an extremely short period of time.
And since the decks were submitted last week, players didn’t have a chance to craft meta-crushing decks. The result of such a short time frame for registration has resulted in a metagame dominated by Bant Golos (33.8 percent), along with other staple Standard archetypes, too.
- Bant Golos: 33.8 percent
- Simic Food: 16. 2 percent
- Golgari Adventure: 8.8 percent
- Bant Ramp: 7.4 percent
- Golos Fires 8.4 percent
- Gruul Aggro: 5.9 percent
Rounding out the Standard metagame at Mythic Championship V are other popular archetypes that players hope will give them an advantage this coming weekend.
- Bant Food: 4.4 percent
- Mardu Knights: 4.4 percent
- Selesnya Adventure: 4.4 percent
- Four-Colored Golos: 1.5 percent
- Jeskai Fires: 1.5 percent
- Jund Midrange: 1.5 percent
- Mono-Red Cavalcade: 1.5 percent
- Rakdos Sacrifice: 1.5 percent
Mythic Championship V begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 20. The entire tournament is in the Standard format being played in MTG Arena.