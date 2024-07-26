All anime MTG cards in Bloomburrow

Anime art returns to Magic: The Gathering in Bloomburrow featuring artists like Issei Murakami, MINATO, Noki, and Atushi Furusawa. Here’s every anime card in the set, how to pull it, and how much they’re worth on the secondary market (once Bloomburrow officially releases).

Wizards of the Coast has included 20 exclusive anime art cards within the MTG Bloomburrow Standard-legal set. Dive into the full list of MTG anime cards and remember they’re only available through Collector booster packs.

Here’s every MTG Bloomburrow anime card in the standard legal set.

MTG Bloomburrow anime art card list

Bloomburrow anime art card name Bloomburrow anime art card image Alania, Divergent Storm Baylen, the Haymaker Camellia, the Seedmiser Clement, the Worrywort Finneas, Ace Archer Gev, Scaled Scorch Kastral, the Windcrested

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame Muerra, Trash Tactician Ral, Crackling Wit Chatterfang, Squirrel General Nissa, Who Makes the World Liliana of the Dark Realms Lumra, Bellow of the Woods Vren, the Relentless Zoraline, Cosmos Caller

Where to find MTG Bloomburrow anime art cards

There are two versions of the MTG Bloomburrow anime art cards: English and Japanese. Each of the versions is exclusive to Collector booster packs. English versions are global, while Japanese variants are only found in Japanese Collector booster packs.

Only 20 Bloomburrow cards were given the anime borderless raised foil treatment and the odds of pulling one in a Collector booster pack are low. But this is good for anyone who pulls one as it’ll be worth money on the secondary market.

What’s special about the MTG Bloomburrow anime art treatment?

Borderless anime art. Image via WotC

All MTG anime art cards are borderless and have unique gold floral patterns around the card name and text box. The floral patterns synergize with the other treatments in the Bloomburrow set, like the Showcase Woodland frame or the borderless Field Notes treatment.

Each anime card also has a raised foil treatment, which helps increase the value of the Bloomburrow cards while looking sharp in your hand.

Are the MTG Bloomburrow anime art cards worth money?

The Bloomburrow MTG set has been fully revealed and will start dropping cards during Prerelease events on July 26. Anime cards are only found in Collector booster packs, which are also available starting July 26. Many of the borderless Bloomburrow anime cards are worth money, but the numbers are still slightly skewed. Once the MTG set has had its global launch on Aug. 2, we’ll have a better idea of the anime card prices.

