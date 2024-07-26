Image Credit: Bethesda
Camellia casting a magical spell in Bloomburrow MTG set
Image via WotC
All anime MTG cards in Bloomburrow

The ultimate chase cards in Bloomburrow.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 12:45 pm

Anime art returns to Magic: The Gathering in Bloomburrow featuring artists like Issei Murakami, MINATO, Noki, and Atushi Furusawa. Here’s every anime card in the set, how to pull it, and how much they’re worth on the secondary market (once Bloomburrow officially releases).

Wizards of the Coast has included 20 exclusive anime art cards within the MTG Bloomburrow Standard-legal set. Dive into the full list of MTG anime cards and remember they’re only available through Collector booster packs.

Here’s every MTG Bloomburrow anime card in the standard legal set.

MTG Bloomburrow anime art card list

Bloomburrow anime art card nameBloomburrow anime art card image
Alania, Divergent StormAlania csting a blue and pink spell in Bloomburrow MTG set
Baylen, the HaymakerRabbit Warrior on battlefield in Bloomburrow MTG set
Camellia, the SeedmiserCamellia casting a magical spell in Bloomburrow MTG set
Clement, the WorrywortFrog casting spells in Bloomburrow MTG set
Finneas, Ace ArcherFinneas firing an arrow next to pond in Bloomburrow MTG set
Gev, Scaled ScorchGev pointing sword in battle through Bloomburrow MTG set
Kastral, the Windcrested
Bird scout with magic wand ontop of head in Bloomburrow MTG set
Mabel, Heir to CragflameMabel holding red sword in Bloomburrow MTG set
Muerra, Trash TacticianMuerra in battle with trash armor through Bloomburrow MTG set
Ral, Crackling WitRal casting lightning magic in Bloomburrow MTG set
Chatterfang, Squirrel GeneralChatterfang holding sword in Bloomburrow MTG Commander set
Nissa, Who Makes the WorldNisa as a Frog casting spell in Bloomburrow MTG Commander set
Liliana of the Dark RealmsLilliana on Bloomburrow in MTG Commander
Lumra, Bellow of the WoodsElemental bear scaring animals in Bloomburrow MTG set
Vren, the RelentlessVren with magic floating off the rat in Bloomburrow MTG set
Zoraline, Cosmos CallerBat cleric sleeping upside down in Bloomburrow MTG

Where to find MTG Bloomburrow anime art cards

There are two versions of the MTG Bloomburrow anime art cards: English and Japanese. Each of the versions is exclusive to Collector booster packs. English versions are global, while Japanese variants are only found in Japanese Collector booster packs.

Only 20 Bloomburrow cards were given the anime borderless raised foil treatment and the odds of pulling one in a Collector booster pack are low. But this is good for anyone who pulls one as it’ll be worth money on the secondary market.

What’s special about the MTG Bloomburrow anime art treatment?

Finneas firing an arrow next to pond in Bloomburrow MTG set
Borderless anime art. Image via WotC

All MTG anime art cards are borderless and have unique gold floral patterns around the card name and text box. The floral patterns synergize with the other treatments in the Bloomburrow set, like the Showcase Woodland frame or the borderless Field Notes treatment.

Each anime card also has a raised foil treatment, which helps increase the value of the Bloomburrow cards while looking sharp in your hand.

Are the MTG Bloomburrow anime art cards worth money?

The Bloomburrow MTG set has been fully revealed and will start dropping cards during Prerelease events on July 26. Anime cards are only found in Collector booster packs, which are also available starting July 26. Many of the borderless Bloomburrow anime cards are worth money, but the numbers are still slightly skewed. Once the MTG set has had its global launch on Aug. 2, we’ll have a better idea of the anime card prices.

