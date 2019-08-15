Magic: The Gathering reveals a release date for tabletop Brawl decks

Wizards of the Coast shocked the Magic community at San Diego Comic-Con with the news of Brawl coming to MTG Arena, and now it’s being extended to preconstructed decks for tabletop, too.

On the heels of the launch of Commander 2019, WotC is gearing up for the release of Brawl at the same time as Throne of Eldraine. No official release date has been announced for Brawl on MTGA, but tabletop is getting four preconstructed decks on Oct. 4.

Each Brawl deck will contain 60 cards, all Standard-legal. In addition, seven of those 60 cards can only be found in the Brawl preconstructed decks or Throne of Eldraine Collector Booster packs. Within each Brawl deck, there will be a commander who must be either a legendary creature or a planeswalker.

Unlike Commander, Brawl is played using Standard cards only. With this in mind, WotC is making sure new sets like Core Set 2020 and Throne of Eldraine will have cards to support the format. This includes commanders along with a healthy supporting cast, such as Arcane Signet and Chulane, Teller of Tales.

Local game stores and WPN locations are being encouraged to run Brawl events upon the release of Throne of Eldraine. To promote these events, WotC is running ads on MTGA.

This news could be a sign that Brawl will release on MTG Arena prior to the Oct. 4 release of the preconstructed decks for tabletop. It may also mean that it’ll release at the same time as Throne of Eldraine, which is usually about a week prior to booster pack releases.