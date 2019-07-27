Brewing in Brawl around MTG’s newest Legendary from Throne of Eldraine

Chulane, Teller of Tales was spoiled last week during the introduction of Magic: The Gathering‘s newest expansion set, Throne of Eldraine (ELD).

This Bant-colored creature is powerful in its own right but it’s of specific note to Brawl Format players, who will be getting a powerful new commander.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Brawl is a relatively new format to Magic, requiring a singleton 60-card deck with a special commander. The commander is held separate from the deck and can be cast as if it were in your hand.

The strongest ability on this card is that middle segment, which for the low cost of casting a creature spell, you get to draw a card and place a land card from your hand into play. The land comes into play untapped, meaning it can be used immediately. Since you can cast multiple creature spells on your turn, this is an incredibly powerful ability that many can’t wait to play with.

Brewing around Chulane

If we’re building around Chulane as our Brawl commander, there are a few areas that we’d want to focus on.

First, throw in a ton of lands. You’ll be drawing a lot and you’ll want to take advantage of the second part of that ability clause. Throwing down land cards like candy is a sure way to get ahead of your opponent, so have at least 26 lands in your deck. Remember, for singleton, you can only have one kind of any non-basic land.

Make sure to have lots of cheap creatures, too. Triggering Chulane’s key ability multiple times is the payoff here. Casting cheap spells like Healer of the Glade and Elvish Reclaimer is where you want to be. Playing an untapped land after means that creature was basically free.

Look for synergies. And for this deck, we’re looking at Risen Reef. Already a powerful card in its own right, the Reef means that any further elementals give you supreme card advantage. Spark Double is a spicy tech addition to double (or triple) down on this theme.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Don’t ignore Chulane’s activated ability. For three mana, you can return a creature you control to your hand. Look for some on-cast or enters-the-battlefield creatures. Frilled Mystic, for example, means you can counter any spell for seven mana.

Grab some high-cost payoffs like Hydroid Krasis and Mass Manipulation. You’re going to have a lot of mana available, so use it.

Alternatively, mill yourself to victory. Chulane’s ability means you’ll be able to draw a ton of cards throughout each game. With only 60 cards in your deck, you might accidentally lose by emptying your library. Turn defeat into victory with Jace, Wielder of Mysteries‘ passive ability.