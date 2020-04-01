Magic: The Gathering adds Rivals League players amid 2020 partial season cancelation

A total of 15 seats were added to the Rivals League for next season.

Top-ranked digital and tabletop slots for Magic: The Gathering players were added to the 2021-2022 Rivals League roster yesterday.

Wizards of the Coast announced the cancelation of all Players Tour Series 2 Magic tournaments yesterday, essentially ending the 2020 partial season while the world remains shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the current recommendations from government and health officials, and out of an abundance of caution for staff and player safety, running the necessary events for the 2020 Partial Season isn’t possible,” WotC said. “Unfortunately, the 2020 Partial Season is now unrecoverable, and we will start fresh again next season, beginning later this year.”

The Players Tour Series 1 Final was canceled several weeks ago while PT Series 2 events were postponed. Those tournaments have now been canceled as well, along with the probability of the Series 2 Final and Mythic Invitational Core Set 2021.

Due to there not being any tabletop tournaments taking place in the near future, WotC added the top-eight Players Points Magic players to the Rivals League for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. Seven invites were originally planned, but without a means to determine a tiebreaker between Brent Vos and Jacob Wilson, both players earned a Rivals League seat. Vos and Wilson will be joined by Corey Burkhart, Kenta Harane, Shintaro Ishimura, Zachary Kiihne, Joel Larsson, and Yuta Takahashi.

WotC also created seven digital slots for the Rivals League within the upcoming season for players ranked in the top-seven Mythic Points standings via MTG Arena events. This includes points earned from the 2020 partial season qualifier and Challenger tournaments that have already taken place. Arena players can still earn Mythic Points via three upcoming events: Mythic Point Challenge on April 4, the May 16 Mythic Qualifier Core Set 2021, and the Mythic Qualifier Core Set 2021 on June 20.

Players Tour Finals Minneapolis (July 10 to 12) and the MTG Mythic Invitational Core Set 2021 (July 23 to 26) haven’t been officially canceled by WotC yet. It was announced, however, that it’s likely these events won’t take place. No points (Players and Mythic) can be earned from them and there won’t be travel reimbursements awarded upon cancelation, according to WotC.