Login
1 hour ago MTG /

Here’s every MTG 2020 partial season Grand Prix and Players Tour tournament

Play local for a chance to compete against the pros.

Danny Forster
Autumn Burchett Vs. Yoshihiko Ikawa MTG Mythic Championship 2019
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering esports enters a new era with a 2020 partial season containing Grand Prix, Pro Tour, and Mythic Championship tabletop tournaments. 

The tabletop Magic: The Gathering 2020 partial season runs from Jan. 10 to July 26. A full 2020-2021 season begins in August, with the next Magic World Championship taking place toward the end of the season. Throughout the MTG 2020 partial season, tabletop Magic players can compete in numerous tournaments. 

Players Tour schedule

In the MTG 2020 partial season, the Players Tour is broken up into two series. There are three regional tournaments that feed into one final tournament per series. In the partial 2020 season, there are two Players Tour Finals and six regionals.

SeriesPlayers Tour TournamentDates
Series 1Players Tour Europe: BrusselsJan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Series 1Players Tour Asia-Pacific: NagoyaFeb. 1 to 2, 2020
Series 1Players Tour Americas: PhoenixFeb. 7 to 9, 2020
Series 1Players Tour Finals: HoustonApril 24 to 26, 2020
Series 2Players Tour Europe: CopenhagenMay 1 to 3, 2020
Series 2Players Tour Americas: CharlotteMay 8 to 10, 2020
Series 2Players Tour Asia-Pacific: KitakyushuMay 9 to 10, 2020
Series 2Players Tour Finals: MinneapolisJuly 10 to 12, 2020

Grand Prix schedule

Throughout the 2020 partial season, several Grand Prix tournaments are contained within a Players Tour series. These events allow players to qualify for a Players Tour tournament or final based on their performance.

Formats that haven’t been determined yet will get updated upon announcements from Wizards of the Coast.

GP EventDatesFormatPT Series
MagicFest AustinJan. 10 to 12, 2020ModernSeries 2
MagicFest New JerseyJan. 24 to 6, 2020LimitedSeries 2
MagicFest BrusselsJan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020PioneerSeries 2
MagicFest NagoyaJan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020PioneerSeries 2
MagicFest PhoenixFeb. 6 to 9, 2020PioneerSeries 2
MagicFest RenoFeb. 28 to March 1, 2020LimitedSeries 2
MagicFest LyonMarch 6 to 8, 2020StandardSeries 2
MagicFest DetroitMarch 13 to 15, 2020StandardSeries 2
MagicFest São PauloMarch 20 to 22, 2020ModernSeries 2
MagicFest LouisvilleMarch 27 to 29, 2020PioneerSeries 2
MagicFest TurinApril 3 to 5, 2020ModernSeries 3
MagicFest Palm BeachApril 10 to 12, 2020ModernSeries 3
MagicFest HoustonApril 24 to 26, 2020LimitedSeries 3
MagicFest CopenhagenApril 30 to May 3, 2020TBASeries 3
MagicFest CharlotteMay 7 to 10, 2020TBASeries 3
MagicFest KitakyushuMay 8 to 10, 2020TBASeries 3
MagicFest TorontoMay 22 to 24, 2020TBASeries 3
MagicFest PragueMay 29 to 31, 2020TBASeries 3
MagicFest SeattleJune 5 to 7, 2020TBASeries 3
MagicFest BilbaoJune 12 to 14, 2020TBASeries 3
MagicFest ProvidenceJune 19 to 21, 2020TBASeries 3
MagicFest MinneapolisJuly 10 to 12, 2020TBASeries 3
MagicFest LiverpoolJuly 17 to 19, 2020TBASeries 3
MagicFest San JoseJuly 24 to 26, 2020TBASeries 3