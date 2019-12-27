Here’s every MTG 2020 partial season Grand Prix and Players Tour tournament

Magic: The Gathering esports enters a new era with a 2020 partial season containing Grand Prix, Pro Tour, and Mythic Championship tabletop tournaments.
The tabletop Magic: The Gathering 2020 partial season runs from Jan. 10 to July 26. A full 2020-2021 season begins in August, with the next Magic World Championship taking place toward the end of the season. Throughout the MTG 2020 partial season, tabletop Magic players can compete in numerous tournaments.
Players Tour schedule
In the MTG 2020 partial season, the Players Tour is broken up into two series. There are three regional tournaments that feed into one final tournament per series. In the partial 2020 season, there are two Players Tour Finals and six regionals.
|Series
|Players Tour Tournament
|Dates
|Series 1
|Players Tour Europe: Brussels
|Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
|Series 1
|Players Tour Asia-Pacific: Nagoya
|Feb. 1 to 2, 2020
|Series 1
|Players Tour Americas: Phoenix
|Feb. 7 to 9, 2020
|Series 1
|Players Tour Finals: Houston
|April 24 to 26, 2020
|Series 2
|Players Tour Europe: Copenhagen
|May 1 to 3, 2020
|Series 2
|Players Tour Americas: Charlotte
|May 8 to 10, 2020
|Series 2
|Players Tour Asia-Pacific: Kitakyushu
|May 9 to 10, 2020
|Series 2
|Players Tour Finals: Minneapolis
|July 10 to 12, 2020
Grand Prix schedule
Throughout the 2020 partial season, several Grand Prix tournaments are contained within a Players Tour series. These events allow players to qualify for a Players Tour tournament or final based on their performance.
Formats that haven’t been determined yet will get updated upon announcements from Wizards of the Coast.
|GP Event
|Dates
|Format
|PT Series
|MagicFest Austin
|Jan. 10 to 12, 2020
|Modern
|Series 2
|MagicFest New Jersey
|Jan. 24 to 6, 2020
|Limited
|Series 2
|MagicFest Brussels
|Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
|Pioneer
|Series 2
|MagicFest Nagoya
|Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
|Pioneer
|Series 2
|MagicFest Phoenix
|Feb. 6 to 9, 2020
|Pioneer
|Series 2
|MagicFest Reno
|Feb. 28 to March 1, 2020
|Limited
|Series 2
|MagicFest Lyon
|March 6 to 8, 2020
|Standard
|Series 2
|MagicFest Detroit
|March 13 to 15, 2020
|Standard
|Series 2
|MagicFest São Paulo
|March 20 to 22, 2020
|Modern
|Series 2
|MagicFest Louisville
|March 27 to 29, 2020
|Pioneer
|Series 2
|MagicFest Turin
|April 3 to 5, 2020
|Modern
|Series 3
|MagicFest Palm Beach
|April 10 to 12, 2020
|Modern
|Series 3
|MagicFest Houston
|April 24 to 26, 2020
|Limited
|Series 3
|MagicFest Copenhagen
|April 30 to May 3, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3
|MagicFest Charlotte
|May 7 to 10, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3
|MagicFest Kitakyushu
|May 8 to 10, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3
|MagicFest Toronto
|May 22 to 24, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3
|MagicFest Prague
|May 29 to 31, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3
|MagicFest Seattle
|June 5 to 7, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3
|MagicFest Bilbao
|June 12 to 14, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3
|MagicFest Providence
|June 19 to 21, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3
|MagicFest Minneapolis
|July 10 to 12, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3
|MagicFest Liverpool
|July 17 to 19, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3
|MagicFest San Jose
|July 24 to 26, 2020
|TBA
|Series 3