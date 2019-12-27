Here’s every MTG 2020 partial season Grand Prix and Players Tour tournament

Magic: The Gathering esports enters a new era with a 2020 partial season containing Grand Prix, Pro Tour, and Mythic Championship tabletop tournaments.

The tabletop Magic: The Gathering 2020 partial season runs from Jan. 10 to July 26. A full 2020-2021 season begins in August, with the next Magic World Championship taking place toward the end of the season. Throughout the MTG 2020 partial season, tabletop Magic players can compete in numerous tournaments.

Players Tour schedule

In the MTG 2020 partial season, the Players Tour is broken up into two series. There are three regional tournaments that feed into one final tournament per series. In the partial 2020 season, there are two Players Tour Finals and six regionals.

Series Players Tour Tournament Dates Series 1 Players Tour Europe: Brussels Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020 Series 1 Players Tour Asia-Pacific: Nagoya Feb. 1 to 2, 2020 Series 1 Players Tour Americas: Phoenix Feb. 7 to 9, 2020 Series 1 Players Tour Finals: Houston April 24 to 26, 2020 Series 2 Players Tour Europe: Copenhagen May 1 to 3, 2020 Series 2 Players Tour Americas: Charlotte May 8 to 10, 2020 Series 2 Players Tour Asia-Pacific: Kitakyushu May 9 to 10, 2020 Series 2 Players Tour Finals: Minneapolis July 10 to 12, 2020

Grand Prix schedule

Throughout the 2020 partial season, several Grand Prix tournaments are contained within a Players Tour series. These events allow players to qualify for a Players Tour tournament or final based on their performance.

Formats that haven’t been determined yet will get updated upon announcements from Wizards of the Coast.