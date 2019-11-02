Magic fans can now watch the MPL Eldraine split Pearl Division playoffs

The top three seated Magic: The Gathering MPL players in the Pearl Division are battling in an Oko mirror showdown, but one player could beat them all with Selesnya Adventure.

Starting at 2pm CT, the Magic Pro League Eldraine split Pearl Division playoffs will air on Magic’s Twitch channel. For the first time in MPL Weekly’s history, a wildcard match will kick off the playoffs with Andrew Cuneo playing Selesnya Adventure against Andrea Mengucci and his Sultai Food deck.

Magic – Twitch Magic streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

Round-robin matches in the Pearl Division had an Oko, Thief of Crowns heavy metagame. Six of the eight pros played Sultai Food while Cuneo was the only one to not play an Oko shelled deck.

Andrew Cuneo: Selesnya Adventure

Brian Braun-Duin: Sultai Food

Paulo Vitor Damo Da Rosa: Sultai Food

Andrea Mengucci: Sultai Food

Janne Mikkonen: Sultai Food

Matthew Nass: Sultai Food

Shahar Shenhar: Sultai Food

Shota Yasooka: Simic Food

Cuneo already beat Mengucci once in the round-robin matches earlier this week. But he’s facing an uphill battle, having lost to the top three seeded Sultai Food decks.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

The Selesnya Adventure deck Cuneo is playing is similar to the one Reid Duke played during week one of the ELD split. But Duke fell short of winning the Sapphire Division playoffs, losing to Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski’s Golgari Adventure deck. Cuneo is hoping his results against the Oko shelled Food decks turn out differently.

The winner of the MPL Pearl Division today will earn a day-one bye to Mythic Championship VII. The top four Magic players will also earn Mythic Points, helping to secure them a seat in the Magic Pro League for next year.