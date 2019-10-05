MPL Sapphire Division ELD split playoff results

Week one of the MPL Throne of Eldraine split playoffs features four top Magic: The Gathering players competing for Mythic Points and a day-one bye to Mythic Championship VII.

Sitting in the upper bracket with an advantage in the playoffs is Rei Sato with a Bant Golos deck and Jessica Estephan playing Bant Food. In the lower bracket, it’s Reid Duke and his GW Adventure deck facing off against Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski who’s playing Golgari Adventure.

Screengrab vi Magic Twitch TV

Both the upper and lower brackets will play Traditional Standard best-of-three matches with the loser of the upper bracket playing the winner of the lower bracket. The winner of the semifinals will then head to the final match of the day, competing against the winner of the upper bracket quarterfinal match.

As the matches are played via live stream on the Magic Twitch channel, results from those matches will be posted below.

Upper bracket results

Screengrab via Magic Twitch TV

Game one of the best-of-three match between Sato and Estephan goes to Jessica and her Bant Food deck. Suffering from a lack of mana during the first few plays Estephan fired off Oko, Thief of Crowns and Nissa, Who Shakes the World onto the board, beating Sato down quickly before Field of the Dead could take off.

Game two seemed to favor Estephan early, stealing the Golos, Tireless Pilgrim from Sato with Oko’s minus five ability. But Sato wasn’t going down without a fight, producing four 2/2 zombie tokens with Field of the Dead and then stealing back Golos with Teferi, Time Raveler’s minus three ability.

Estephan also refused to give up despite falling behind in the match. Gaining the advantage once again through Questing Beast after a board wipe, Sato couldn’t regain the board state. Going 2-0 in the upper finals, Estephan advances to the final match of the MPL Sapphire Division playoffs ELD split.

Lower bracket results

Game one of the best-of-three match between Duke and Kanister kicks off as Reid quickly goes wide with Lovestruck Beast tokens and Venerated Loxodon. Kanister answered Duke’s strategy in true Golgari fashion, casting the dreaded Rankle, Master of Pranks and Murderous Rider.

At first, it wasn’t enough, but then Kanister top-decks Questing Beast. Duke, however, had the answer to the beast with Giant Killer in his hand. Both players square off with Kanister at one life and Duke at seven, restacking the board on either side. Duke goes all-in with lethal, but it’s not—since Kanister has an Assassin’s Trophy in his hand. And with that, Kanister wins game one.

Lethal Ending Clip of Magic Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by boopedtodeath

Kanister keeps the momentum going in game two, removing one creature after another of Duke’s as he’s mismatched on lands with too many White and not enough Green.

Rankle gets cast again, keeping Duke slightly behind on the board state with one Veil of Summer left in his hand. And then casts Questing Beast the next turn, winning game two and the bo3 match (2-0).

Next up is the semifinals with Kanister and Golgari Adventures going up against Sato and Bant Golos.