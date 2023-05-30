Legendary Halfling commands Equipment in MTG Lord of the Rings

Artifact Magic: The Gathering Equipment matters within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Modern-legal Universes Beyond set, featuring Frodo, Determined Hero that was previewed on May 30, along with Equipment like Bilbo’s Ring and the Dúnedain Blade.

Designed as a two-drop legendary within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set, Frodo, Determined Hero is a 2/2 that can become a viable threat upon entering the battlefield. Equipment themes within the MTG Commander format typically run the colors White and Red. Revealed during the LTR spoilers on May 30, Frodo, Determined Hero elevates Mono-White Equipment Commander decks, along with Bilbo’s Ring and Dúnedain Blade.

Related: All Legendary Lord of the Rings characters in MTG Universes Beyond set

Frodo, Determined Hero

Frodo Determined Hero

Mono-White Equipment-themed decks within the MTG Commander format are typically commanded by Magic cards like Balan, Wandering Knight, and Sram, Senior Edificer. As a two-drop that can buff itself through Equipment upon entering the battlefield or through an attack, Frodo, Determined Hero has the potential to become a solid Mono-White commander within the EDH format.

Mana cost : 1W

: 1W Type : Legendary Creature—Halfling Warrior

: Legendary Creature—Halfling Warrior Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 First ability : Whenever Frodo, Determined Hero enters the battlefield or attacks, you may attach target Equipment you control with a mana value of two or three to Frodo.

: Whenever Frodo, Determined Hero enters the battlefield or attacks, you may attach target Equipment you control with a mana value of two or three to Frodo. Second ability: As long as it’s your turn, prevent all damage that would be dealt to Frodo.

Also included in the LTR set is a Rare legendary Artifact that synergizes with Frodo, Determined Hero. Bilbo’s Ring provides Frodo with an additional layer of protection while preventing opponents from blocking the halfling warrior while also providing card draw. The legendary Equipment also synergizes with the creature type Halfling, equipping the creatures at a reduced cost of only one.

Bilbo’s Ring

Bilbos Ring

Mana cost : Three mana of any color

: Three mana of any color Type : Legendary Artifact—Equipment

: Legendary Artifact—Equipment Rarity : Rare

: Rare Equip Halfling : One

: One Equip : Four

: Four First ability : As long as it’s your turn, equipped creature has Hexproof and can’t be blocked.

: As long as it’s your turn, equipped creature has Hexproof and can’t be blocked. Second ability: Whenever equipped creature attacks alone, you draw a card and lose one life point.

Dúnedain Blade

Dúnedain Blade

Most Mono-White Equipment Commander decks contain a solid number of Human type creatures. Dúnedain Blade synergizes with Frodo, Determined Hero, along with humans, offering a reduced Equip cost of one for the creature type.

Mana cost: 1W

1W Type : Artifact—Equipment

: Artifact—Equipment Rarity : Common

: Common Equip Human : One

: One Equip : Three

: Three Ability: Equipped creature gets +2/+1

Players can test out Equipment and Frodo, Determined Hero from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set through the digital launch on June 20 or the global release on June 23.

About the author