Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty’s Boseiju, Who Endures is an auto-include in any MTG deck

A new Magic: The Gathering legendary land called Boseiju, Who Endures was revealed today by Wizards of Coast for the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set—and it’s packed with value.

The legendary tree Boseiju is over 4,000 years old and is sacred on the Magic plane of Kamigawa. Scheduled to launch globally on Feb. 18, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) brings back the cedar tree as a legendary land packed with immense value. Revealed during the WotC spoiler launch, Boseiju, Who Endures incorporates the returning MTG Channel mechanic as a means to remove an opponent’s Artifact, Enchantment, or nonbasic land they control.

Boseiju, Who Endures

Image via WotC

Type : Legendary land

: Legendary land Rarity : Rare

: Rare Tap : Add one Green mana

: Add one Green mana Channel: Pay 1G and discard Boseiju, Who Endures destroying target Artifact, Enchantment, or nonbasic land an opponent controls. That player may search their library for a land card with a basic land type, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle. This ability costs one less to activate for each legendary creature you control.

Similar to Field of Ruin, a popular MTG land across multiple formats, Boseiju, Who Endures has the ability to remove pesky nonbasic lands. Unlike Field of Ruin, the new NEO legendary land uses the mechanic Channel to activate its ability. Introduced to Magic via Saviors of Kamigawa, the Channel mechanic activates via a mana cost and the owner discarding the card from hand.

Boseiju, Who Endures is better than Field of Ruin in that it can remove a nonbasic land from the battlefield without leaving its controller’s hand. It can also destroy an Artifact or Enchantment, two MTG types that will have a large presence within the upcoming NEO set. The legendary land taps for one Green mana when on the battlefield, as opposed to the one colorless mana produced via Field of Ruin.

As an added bonus, Boseiju, Who Endures has its Channel ability reduced by one mana for each legendary creature its owner controls, synergizing with the NEO Artifact Mirror Box. Decks built around legendary creatures typically have two or more colors, taking advantage of the Green mana offered via the Kamigawa cedar tree. And Mirror Box allows for multiple copies of Boseju, Who Endures on the battlefield when the Artifact is in play.

The slight downside applied to Boseiju, Who Endures is that the opponent gets to replace what was destroyed with a basic land. But the legendary land’s upsides vastly outweigh the downside.

Players can begin constructing MTG decks with Boseiju, Who Endures when NEO launches digitally on Feb. 10 and globally on Feb. 18.