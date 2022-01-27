MTG Mirror Box removes legend rule via Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

The legend rule in Magic: The Gathering is taking a back seat via a Rare Artifact contained in the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set.

Legendary permanents within MTG have a rule they must abide by, allowing for only one copy on the battlefield at a time. Scheduled to release digitally on Feb. 10, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) will include an Artifact that creates a loophole around the legendary rule.

Mirror Box, revealed today by Twitter user Lights during the first day of NEO spoilers, is a Rare Artifact that removes the legendary rule while on the battlefield and pumps the stats of all legendary creatures.

Mirror Box

Image via WotC

CMC : Three mana of any color

: Three mana of any color Type : Artifact

: Artifact Rarity : Rare

: Rare First ability : The “legend rule” doesn’t apply to permanents you control

: The “legend rule” doesn’t apply to permanents you control Second ability : Each legendary creature you control gets +1/+1

: Each legendary creature you control gets +1/+1 Third ability: Each nontoken creature you control gets +1/+1 for each other creature you control with the same name as that creature

Mirror Box is a powerful addition to the Commander format, replacing Mirror Gallery from the Betrayers of Kamigawa MTG expansion. The new NEO Artifact also has potential within the Standard format in conjunction with the AFR card Bard Class.

Image via WotC

Bard Class is an RG Enchantment with three levels. The first provides all legendary creatures with a +1/+1 counter upon entering the battlefield, synergizing with the +1/+1 counters legendary creatures can gain via Mirror Box. The AFR Class also reduces the cost of legendary spells by RG upon casting, along with allowing a player to cast cards off the top of the library with its third level when a legendary spell is played.

Players can test out Mirror Box when NEO releases digitally via Magic Online and MTG Arena on Feb. 10. Commander players can scoop up the new Artifact with the global launch on Feb. 18.