July 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates

From competitive to casual, July in MTG Arena is about Alchemy.

More than 250 Magic: The Gathering cards are getting added to MTG Arena during the month of July in conjunction with new events, rebalanced cards, and the July Ranked season.

An MTG Arena update scheduled to take place on July 7 will release the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate (HBG) expansion into the Alchemy and Historic formats, along with a large number of Alchemy rebalance changes. With the release of the new Alchemy expansion, MTG Arena is offering players two exclusive events: Alchemy Metagame Challenge and Dragon Brawl.

Players can also participate in Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Limited Sealed and Constructed events throughout the month as well. And a Quick Draft of HGB is slated to begin towards the end of July in conjunction with Phantom Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Draft via Midweek Magic events.

July MTG Arena main events

WotC is offering MTG Arena players a total of three main events during the month of July, showcasing Alchemy and Rulebook card-style rewards.

Alchemy Metagame Challenge

The Alchemy Metagame Challenge returns to MTG Arena from July 8 at 10am CT to July 11 at 10am CT. Players can bring any Alchemy Constructed deck to compete in a best-of-three match format where one match loss bumps you from the event. Up to seven wins, however, can earn players gold and 30 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate booster packs.

To compete in the Alchemy Metagame Challenge, players will need to pay an MTG Arena event fee of either 2,000 gold or 400 gems.

Dragon Brawl

Historic Brawl takes center stage within MTG Arena from July 14 to 18 via the Dragon Brawl event. At an entry fee cost of 5,000 gold or 1,000 gems, players can compete with preconstructed Historic Brawl decks that are led by a legendary dragon.

Players can compete as many times as they like, earning up to 10 Rulebook Showcase card styles. Each win earns a player two card styles up to five total wins. Players will not see duplicate card styles offered with additional wins during the event.

Here are the Rulebook card styles offered as rewards within the MTG Arena Dragon Brawl event:

Ancient Gold Dragon

Ancient Silver Dragon

Ancient Brass Dragon

Ancient Copper Dragon

Ancient Bronze Dragon

Miirym, Sentinel Dragon

Korlessa, Scale Singer

Lozhan, Dragons’ Legacy

Thrakkus the Butcher

Alaundo the Seer

Dragons & Dungeons MTG Arena event

Scheduled to take place from July 18 at 10am CT to July 28 at 10am CT is the Dragons & Dungeons MTG Arena event, showcasing an all-access Historic Singleton format with two Emblems.

Reign of Dragons Emblem : Dragon spells you cast with mana value five or greater cost one less to cast

: Dragon spells you cast with mana value five or greater cost one less to cast On a Quest! Emblem: Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, Venture into the Dungeon.

The entry fee for the event is 2,000 gold or 400 gems, offering players Rulebook card styles and gold as rewards. Players can earn up to four wins and are out of the event after two losses. The format is best-of-one all-access Historic Singleton. No duplicate card styles will get offered and up to 2,500 gold/three Rulebook card styles are earned with four wins.

Here are the Rulebook card styles offered as rewards within the Dragons & Dungeons MTG Arena event:

Baba Lysaga, Night Witch

Cloak of the Bat

Gorion, Wise Mentor

Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter

Kagha, Shadow Archdruid

Neera, Wild Mage

Oji, the Exquisite Blade

Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss

Raphael, Fiendish Savior

Mazzy, Truesword Paladin

July weekly, competitive, and rotating MTG Arena events

The release of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate will feature a special Sealed event that will run from July 7 to 29, showcasing both best-of-one and best-of-three formats. And a Quick Draft for the expansion will take place in July and Aug.

Quick Draft Innistrad: Crimson Vow: July 8 to 22

Quick Draft Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate: July 22 to Aug. 5

Quick Draft Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty: Aug. 5 to 19

Quick Draft Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate: Aug. 19 to Sept. 2

Midweek Magic events throughout the month of July on MTG Arena will feature an Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Phantom Draft, Historic Pauper, Singleton, and Explorer.

Midweek Magic Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Phantom Draft: July 12 to 14

Midweek Magic Historic Pauper: July 19 to 21

Midweek Magic Singleton: July 26 to 28

Midweek Magic Explorer: Aug. 2 to 4

Competitive Magic players have an Arena Open during July, along with two Qualifier Play-In events and a Qualifier Weekend. Qualifier Play-In events are one-day tournaments offering invitations to compete in a Qualifier Weekend tournament. Players who make it to the second day of a Qualifier Weekend and earn up to seven wins on day two earn an invite to compete at the Arena Championship.

July 16 best-of-one Qualifier Play-In: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Phantom Sealed

July 22 best-of-three Qualifier Play-In: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Phantom Sealed

July 23 to 24 Qualifier Weekend: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Phantom Sealed

July MTG Arena Ranked rewards

The MTG Arena Ranked season will run from June 30 to July 31.