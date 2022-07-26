How to get MTG Arena Historic Anthology 6 and Explorer Anthology 1 cards

Wizards of the Coast is adding a total of 40 Magic: The Gathering cards to MTG Arena through the Historic Anthology six and Explorer Anthology one expansions.

Scheduled to release on July 28, the MTG Arena Historic Anthology six and Explorer Anthology one bundles are only available for a limited time. Each bundle contains a total of 20 cards, providing four copies of each card upon purchase. The Historic Anthology six and Explorer Anthology one bundles are priced at 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold. Players can also opt to bypass the bundles and unlock individual cards within the Historic and Explorer formats through MTG Arena wildcards.

How to get MTG Arena Historic Anthology six and Explorer Anthology one cards

Explorer Anthology one MTG Arena cards

The Explorer Anthology one expansion will add 20 cards to the Explorer format within MTG Arena. None of the cards are new. And each card added is an exact copy of its tabletop version, expanding the Explorer format to look more like Pioneer in tabletop. Players can purchase the Explorer Anthology one bundle from July 28 to Oct. 5, priced at 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold.

Here’s every MTG Arena card in the Explorer Anthology one expansion.

Favored Hoplite Supreme Verdict Temur Battle Rage Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Historic Anthology six MTG Arena cards

Similar to the Explorer Anthology expansion, the sixth Historic Anthology set contains a total of 20 cards. Cards contained within the set are eligible to get rebalanced. Players can purchase the Historic Anthology six bundle from July 28 to Oct. 5, priced at 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold.

Here’s every MTG Arena card in the Historic Anthology six expansion.