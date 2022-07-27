Every card in MTG Arena Historic Anthology 6

Avacyn, Angel of Hope Laelia, the Blade Reforged Go-Shintai of Life’s Origin Tarmogoyf Chalice of the Void Darkmoss Bridge Drossforge Bridge Goldmire Bridge Mistvault Bridge Rustvale Bridge Silverbluff Bridge Slagwoods Bridge Tanglepool Bridge Razortide Bridge Thornglint Bridge Phyrexian Metamorph Night of Souls’ Betrayal Ophiomancer Glimpse the Unthinkable Retrofitter Foundry

Magic: The Gathering‘s eternal digital-only format is receiving its sixth Historic Anthology collection, introducing 20 new cards to Historic and Historic Brawl.

Historic is a unique format that boasts the diverse card pool of Legacy and Modern with digital-only cards released in Alchemy sets. It allows for a format with its own identity and top strategies while still feeling familiar to veteran Magic players.

The latest Historic Anthology introduced two Legacy staples, the cycle of Modern Horizons 2 Artifact Lands, and some decent build-around pieces that could find a home in the format.

Players can purchase the Historic Anthology six bundle from July 28 to Oct. 5 for 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold. The cards can also be individually crafted with wildcards.

Here are all the cards in Historic Anthology Six.

Avacyn, Angel of Hope

Phyrexian Metamorph

Ophiomancer

Nights of Souls’ Betrayal

Laelia, the Blade Reforged

Go-Shintai of Life’s Origin

Tarmogoyf

Glimpse the Unthinkable

Chalice of the Void

Retrofitter Foundry

Darkmoss Bridge

Drossforge Bridge

Goldmire Bridge

Mistvault Bridge

Razortide Bridge

Rustvale Bridge

Silverbluff Bridge

Slagwoods Bridge

Tanglepool Bridge

Thornglint Bridge

10 basic Land cards are a part of Historic Anthology six. Modern Horizons 2 had a big impact on Historic when many of the cards were introduced as a part of Jumpstart: Historic Horizons. The Land cycle is a boon for the established Affinity builds and budget deck builders that need more lower-rarity Land options.

Chalice of the Void and Retrofitter Foundry are eternal staples that will make an immediate impact on Historic when Historic Anthology releases. Chalice of the Void is an excellent way to shut down aggro decks that run mostly one and two-drop Creature cards. It’s also solid tech against combo decks that rely on specific cards.

Retrofitter Foundry is one of the best long-game options in Magic. In Legacy, Retrofitter Foundry has a home in Ninjas where it allows the deck to outlast slow decks like Mono-White Prison. It doesn’t seem like much, but the consistent Creature generation will take over the game if left unchecked.

Tarmogoyf used to be the best Creature in Modern but has been outdone by many of the post-2020 options. Graveyard decks are powerful in Historic meaning Tarmogoyf could find a home in the metagame.

Go-Shintai of Life’s Origin, Avacyn, and Laelia will be useful in fringe Historic decks and be good commanders in Historic Brawl.

Ophiomancer and Night of Souls’ Betrayal are the lowest-powered additions in the collection. There are better options in Historic for the abilities they provide. Ophiomancer could see play in B/G Yawgmoth decks.

All images via WotC