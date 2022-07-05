All MTG Arena July 7 Alchemy changes: Full notes and updates

New Alchemy changes are slated to shake up the meta in conjunction with Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate release.

Over two dozen Magic: The Gathering Arena digital-only cards will receive Alchemy changes with the release of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate.

The main goal of the MTG Arena Alchemy changes was to buff or nerf individual cards while attempting to improve or scale down the power levels of specific Magic archetypes. Individual cards like the ban of Grinning Ignus and the unbanning of Winota target specific decks while balance changes directed at +1/+1 and spells matter archetypes can buff or nerf multiple MTG Arena Alchemy or Historic decks.

From cats and planeswalkers to elder dragons and Ooze, here’s every MTG Arena Alchemy change slated to take place during the July 7 update, according to WotC.

Alchemy Banned and Restricted

It’s unusual for an MTG Arena card to get banned within formats like Alchemy and Historic where digital changes are implemented. Bans and unbans still take place, though. Grinning Ignus was banned from the Alchemy format with the July 7 update while Winota, Joiner of Forces was unbanned within the Historic format.

Creature MTG Arena Alchemy changes

Alchemy changes range from cards getting a card cost reduction in conjunction with a reduction in base stats to ability adjustments and a cost in that ability. Cauldron Familiar was nerfed in that it can’t block anymore. Maelstrom Muse was given a cost reduction with a base stat nerf applied and Dragon’s Rage Channeler had their effect trigger heavily nerfed.

Ardent Dustspeaker : Cost reduced from 4R to 2R

: Cost reduced from 4R to 2R Ardent Dustspeaker : Base stats nerfed from 3/4 to 3/2.

: Base stats nerfed from 3/4 to 3/2. Cauldron Familiar : Text adjusted to “Cauldron Familiar can’t block.”

: Text adjusted to “Cauldron Familiar can’t block.” Dragon’s Rage Channeler : Effect from Delirium trigger changed from +2/+2 to +2/+0.

: Effect from Delirium trigger changed from +2/+2 to +2/+0. Dueling Coach : Enter the battlefield effect increased from one +1/+1 counter on a target creature to two +1/+1 counters among one or two target creatures.

: Enter the battlefield effect increased from one +1/+1 counter on a target creature to two +1/+1 counters among one or two target creatures. Dueling Coach : Activated ability cost changed from 4W and tap to W and tap.

: Activated ability cost changed from 4W and tap to W and tap. Gnarlid Colony : Kicker effect increased from two +1/+1 counters upon entering the battlefield to four +1/+1 counters

: Kicker effect increased from two +1/+1 counters upon entering the battlefield to four +1/+1 counters Grinning Ignus : Banned from Alchemy format.

: Banned from Alchemy format. Hagra Constrictor : Cost decreased from 2B to 1B.

: Cost decreased from 2B to 1B. Iridescent Hornbeetle : Cost reduced from 4G to 3G.

: Cost reduced from 4G to 3G. Iridescent Hornbeetle : Base stats nerfed from 3/4 to 3/3.

: Base stats nerfed from 3/4 to 3/3. Maelstrom Muse : Cost reduced from 1UHR (H equals Hybrid cost of either Blue or Red) to UHR.

: Cost reduced from 1UHR (H equals Hybrid cost of either Blue or Red) to UHR. Master of the Winds : Base stats buffed from 1/4 to 1/5.

: Base stats buffed from 1/4 to 1/5. Master of the Winds : Triggered ability upon casting an Instant, Sorcery, or Wizard spell is that Master of the Winds bast power and toughness become 5/1 or 1/5.

: Triggered ability upon casting an Instant, Sorcery, or Wizard spell is that Master of the Winds bast power and toughness become 5/1 or 1/5. Moss-Pit Skeleton : Ability changed from “place on top of your library” to “return to hand,” when one or more +1/+1 counters are put on a creature you control.

: Ability changed from “place on top of your library” to “return to hand,” when one or more +1/+1 counters are put on a creature you control. Obscura Polymorphist : Forcing players to exile a creature removed via text change from “exile target creature” to “up to one target creature.”

: Forcing players to exile a creature removed via text change from “exile target creature” to “up to one target creature.” Ochre Jelly : Gained Ward two.

: Gained Ward two. Oran-Rief Ooze : Second ability text changed from “put a +1/+1 counter on each attacking creature” to “put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control,” upon attacking.

: Second ability text changed from “put a +1/+1 counter on each attacking creature” to “put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control,” upon attacking. Rockslide Sorcerer : Cost reduced from 3R to 2R.

: Cost reduced from 3R to 2R. Rockslide Sorcerer : Base stats nerfed from 3/3 to 2/2.

: Base stats nerfed from 3/3 to 2/2. Sigardian Paladin : Cost reduced from 2GW to 1GW

: Cost reduced from 2GW to 1GW Sigardian Paladin : Base stats nerfed from 4/4 to 4/3.

: Base stats nerfed from 4/4 to 4/3. Skyclave Shadowcat : Cost reduced from 3B to 2B.

: Cost reduced from 3B to 2B. Skyclave Shadowcat : Activated ability cost reduced from 1B to B.

: Activated ability cost reduced from 1B to B. Tanazir Quandrix : Base stats buffed from 4/4 to 5/5.

: Base stats buffed from 4/4 to 5/5. Tenured Inkcaster : Cost reduced from 4B to 3B.

: Cost reduced from 4B to 3B. Tenured Inkcaster : Base stats buffed from 2/2 to 3/3.

: Base stats buffed from 2/2 to 3/3. Tome Shredder : Cost reduced from 2R to 1R.

: Cost reduced from 2R to 1R. Tome Shredder : Base stats nerfed from 2/2 to 2/1.

: Base stats nerfed from 2/2 to 2/1. Umara Mystic : Gained the keyword Haste.

: Gained the keyword Haste. Winota, Joiner of Forces : Unbanned from Historic format.

: Unbanned from Historic format. Winota, Joiner of Forces: Triggers when one or more non-creatures you control attack.

Enchantment MTG Arena Alchemy changes

A major change was applied to The Meathook Massacre, removing its Lifegain effect. Cost changes were applied to Fall of the Impostor and to the third level of Sorcerer Class, with the latter having a good amount of potential now that the activated cost of the third level has been reduced significantly.

Fall of the Impostor : Cost reduced from 1GW to GW.

: Cost reduced from 1GW to GW. The Meathook Massacre : Lifegain effect was removed when a creature that an opponent controls dies. Opponents still lose one life upon your creatures dying.

: Lifegain effect was removed when a creature that an opponent controls dies. Opponents still lose one life upon your creatures dying. Sorcerer Class: Cost for level three reduced from 3UR to 1UR.

Planeswalker MTG Arena Alchemy changes

Two planeswalkers were adjusted within the Alchemy July 7 update, with both being on the same card. Rowan, Scholar of Sparks//Will, Scholar of Frost were from the STX set, showcasing a double-sided planeswalker card. Neither sees much gameplay, resulting in the MTG Arena team adjusting their loyalty counters. And since the starting loyalty was increased, so was the cost of each planeswalker’s ultimate.

Rowan, Scholar of Sparks: Starting loyalty increased from two to three.

Rowan, Scholar of Sparks: Ultimate increased from minus-four to minus-five.

Will, Scholar of Frost: Starting loyalty increased from four to five.

Will, Scholar of Frost: Ultimate increased from minus-seven to minus-eight.

Instant, Sorcery, and land MTG Arena Alchemy changes

Unholy Heat was the most impactful Alchemy change applied to an Instant speed spell, providing larger creatures within the Historic format a better chance of survival. The Bretegard Stronghold +1/+1 counter change is nice and the Painful Bond text addition was for a quality of life purpose.