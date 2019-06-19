Insane Izzet combo possible with M20 spoiler, Repeated Reverberation

Just when the Magic: The Gathering community thought Red Burn or Izzet couldn’t get any more powerful, the Core Set 2020 spoilers throw everything into a blazing fire with Repeated Reverberation.

With Chandra as the face and promo card of MTG Core Set 2020, it’s understandable there’ll be a healthy amount of Burn cards. Containing 280 cards (more than previous Core Sets), M20 might have gone too far with its most recent spoiler Repeated Reverberation.

Repeated Reverberation

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing four mana to cast (double red), Repeated Reverberation is a Rare instant that copies instant and sorcery spells. Not once, but twice in the same turn. Thankfully for those who aren’t playing Red Wins and Izzet Phoenix, Repeated Reverberation isn’t a cheap instant to cast.

Speaking of Izzet Phoenix, combine Repeated Reverberation with Ral, Storm Conduit or Thousand Year Storm from War of the Spark and Guilds of Ravnica, and it’s game over. While the combo isn’t an early gamechanger, it will certainly burn the board up come turn seven. Ral, Storm Conduit has a minus-two loyalty counter that lets a player copy an instant or sorcery. Thousand Year Storm is an enchantment that lets a player copy an instant or sorcery card every turn. Add Repeated Reverberation on top of Ral and Thousand Year Storm and that’s four copies of an instant or sorcery spell.

With cards like Wizard Lightning and Shock that only cost one mana or Runaway Steam-Kin that provides mana, the amount of damage a player can do in one turn with a Ral/Thousand Year Storm and Repeated Reverberation is absolutely insane.

In addition, Repeated Reverberation can also copy the loyalty counter activation of planeswalker twice. When used with any of the Chandra M20 planeswalker spoilers in Burn it’s trouble, but in other archetypes, it could be a total win-con.

Use Repeated Reverberation on Nissa, Who Shakes the World in a Gruul Mid-Range and you’ve got a bunch of three/three lands with haste coming at an opponent in a single turn.

Likewise with Liliana, Dreadhorde General, Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor, or Angrath, Captain of Chaos who produce tokens and zombie armies with menace. And don’t sleep on Ajani, the Greathearted in a Proliferate deck splashed with Red just for Repeated Reverberation (jank deck with potential).

Overall, Repeated Reverberation is an MTG Core Set 2020 card just about every archetype in Magic: The Gathering will have in the main deck or at least in the sideboard.

Repeated Reverberation is ready to burn into action with the other 279 cards in Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 release on July 12. MTG Arena and Magic Online will have the M20 set available for gameplay on July 2, and the pre-release for the set is on July 5-6.