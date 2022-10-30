Iconic MTG planeswalkers battle in The Brothers’ War trailer

Wizards of the Coast released the official Brothers’ War trailer today at Magic30, showcasing an epic battle between two beloved planeswalkers, with only one walking away from the fight.

Scheduled to drop into local game stores through prerelease events on Nov. 11, The Brothers’ War features Teferi going back in time to discover secrets long buried from the brutal war caused by Urza and Mishra. The official trailer for the upcoming Standard-legal set was revealed during the BRO preview panel at Magic30, showcasing a battle between Teferi and Ajani.

