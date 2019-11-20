How to watch Twitch Rivals Magic Arena playoffs

Following six rounds of Swiss Standard best-of-three in MTG Arena, 32 players will compete in today’s Twitch Rivals playoffs for a grand prize of $10,000.

The Twitch Rivals MTG Arena tournament showcased a new metagame following the Banned and Restricted announcement on Nov. 18 with 250 of the best Magic: The Gathering streamers from around the world. The 32 remaining players will compete in a single-elimination bracket starting today at 2pm CT.

TwitchRivals – Twitch TwitchRivals streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

Fans of Magic can watch the main stream on the Twitch Rivals channel or follow along with the individual streamers participating in the playoffs. Here were the top 32 MTG streamers competing in the playoffs today and their standings after the Swiss rounds yesterday.

Image via Twitch Rivals

The purpose of the tournament was to showcase what the metagame had evolved to in just a day following the bans of Oko, Thief of Crowns, Once Upon a Time, and Veil of Summer from the Standard format in Magic. Jeskai Fires was the most-played deck in the Swiss rounds, producing positive results. But it didn’t dominate the meta.

Image via Twitch Rivals

Other top performing archetypes included Mono-White Aggro (Lee Shi Tian), BG Adventure, and Jeskai Cavalier Fires. Temur Reclamation also had a decent showing at the event, but mostly fell to the powerful Midrange decks.

Related: Twitch Rivals Magic Arena standings and highlights

Of the 32 Magic players from around the world competing today, several are veteran pros while others are humble streamers. Check out all the action that goes down today in the Twitch Rivals MTG Arena tournament at 2pm CT.