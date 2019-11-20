Twitch Rivals Magic Arena standings and highlights

Showcasing a Magic: The Gathering Standard meta without Oko, Twitch Rivals hosted a two-day MTG Arena tournament with a $75,000 prize pool.

The MTG Arena Twitch Rivals tournament featured 250 of the top Magic streamers around the world, including several pros. Day one consisted of six Swiss rounds, with the top 32 battling it out in a single-elimination bracket on Nov. 20.

Three losses on day one equaled automatic elimination from the tournament. Only the top 128 players would take home a piece of the $75,000 prize pool. All 250 Magic players competing in the Twitch Rivals tournament streamed the event while playing, making it the largest Twitch Rivals Magic Arena tournament in history.

A majority of players brought Temur Reclamation and Fires to the tournament while others brought some Standard 2020 favorites. And mixed into the pot were a few new decks too.

Here were what some of the top streamers were playing during day one of the Magic Arena Twitch Rivals tournament.

Martin Jůza: Black Red Aggro

Amazonian: Selesnya Adventure

Xemnon: Kenrith Four-Colored Fires

Brad Nelson: Temur Reclamation

Ali Eldrazi Korvold Sacrifice

Ondřej Stráský: Esper Dance (Czech Doom)

Sjow: Jeskai Fires

LSV: Temur Reclamation

Stanislav Cifka: Esper Dance (Czech Doom)

NumotTheNummy: Temur Reclamation

Brian Braun-Duin: Jund Sacrifice

Javier Dominguez: Jeskai Fires

Bloody: Jeskai Fires

Jeff Hoogland: BW Ayara

Lee Shi Tian: Mono White

RobAJG: UW Control

Ali Eldrazi (Korvold Sacrifice) started round one against Amazonian (Selesnya Adventure). And it was a blowout. Eldrazi went 2-0, dominating game one without even drawing a Korvold Fae-Cursed King. He even criticized himself for missing a point in game two after stomping over Amazonian’s Adventure deck.

Missed One Damage Clip of AliEldrazi Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

Sjow showed off his Jeskai Fires deck, containing Cavaliers in the main deck and planeswalkers in the sideboard. But he could access his sideboard at almost anytime with Fae of Wishes. Sjow went 2-0 in the second round, finishing off his opponent with a good old burn spell.

2-0 Cavalier Fires Clip of Sjow Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

After winning the round one match, Brad Nelson continued to dominate in round two with his Temur Reclamation deck. His opponent saved themselves from a lethal Explosion with a Food token but fell all the same after Niv-Mizzet burned them out of life points.

Niv Goes Lethal Clip of FFfreakMTG Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

But there’s nothing like going lethal with way more Expansion//Explosion than necessary, taking Nelson to 2-0 after round two.

Heading into round three, Stráský wasn’t having much luck with Esper Dance. Sitting at 0-2, he needed to go undefeated for the rest of the day to make it to the playoffs. His roommate StanCifka, however, was sitting at 2-0 heading into round three.

Despite going 0-2 to start, Stráský began turning things around. After earning a bye, the winner of Mythic Championship VI got a big match victory in round three.

Big Win Clip of OndrejStrasky Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

A few notable Magic players were 3-0 heading into round four such as Mythic Championship V and Magic Worlds champion Javier Dominguez, Jeff Hoogland, Bloody, and Lee Shi Tian.

With so many slow starting decks being played at the Twitch Rivals MTGA tournament, Lee Shi Tian took advantage of the new meta by playing a super fast Mono-White Aggro. And before an opponent could gain any advantage, he was attacking for lethal.

Mono White at its Best Clip of leearson Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

Black Red Aggro was also having success against a variety of Midrange and Control decks. In round four, Martin Jůza was 2-1. And against Gruul Aggro he earned himself a match victory.

BR Big Win Clip of MartinJuza Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

Heading into round five, 18 players were still undefeated. Here were the top-ranked 32 after five rounds.

Image via Twitch Rivals

Image via Twitch Rivals

This article will be updated after round six of the MTG Arena Twitch Rivals tournament.