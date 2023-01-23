How to watch MTG Arena ONE Early Access and LRR Preprerelease

Prerelease events at local game stores for Phyrexia: All Will Be One kick off on Feb. 3, but players can get an early look at how the new Magic: The Gathering Standard-legal set plays out before then.

With the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) spoiler season coming to a close, players can watch early gameplay of the new Magic set through the MTG Arena Early Access event and Sealed Limited play through the Loading Ready Run Preprerelease event. Each of these events highlights mechanics within the set, along with Sealed, Draft, and Standard best-of-one gameplay.

How to watch Loading Ready Run Preprerelease

The first event to take place is the LRR Preprerelease event on Jan. 28 through Twitch, starting at 12pm CT. Special guests for the event include Princess Weekes, Jim Lapage, and Becca Scott.

Phyrexia All Will Be One is right around the corner, and that means the return of PPR's! We have some fantastic folks coming up to join us in welcoming back the Phyrexians into our lives! @thebeccascott @JimTSF and @WeekesPrincess #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/b7Qqjetcz6 — LoadingReadyRun (@loadingreadyrun) January 14, 2023

Gameplay at the event will showcase the ONE Sealed format, which is the same that players will experience at local game stores through the prerelease events that run from Feb. 3 to 9.

How to watch MTG Arena Phyrexia: All Will Be One Early Access

Following the Loading Ready Run Preprerelease party is the MTG Arena Early Access event. Showcasing content creators from around the globe, the event will start on Feb. 2 at 12pm CT and run until Feb. 3 at 12pm CT.

Formats featured during the MTG Arena ONE Early Access event are Draft, Sealed, and best-of-one Standard.

The official release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One through MTG Arena and Magic Online will take place on Feb. 7, followed by a global launch on Feb. 10. Pre-order bundles for MTG Arena will end the morning of Feb. 7 prior to the update.