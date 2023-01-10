All MTG Arena contents for Phyrexia: All Will Be One pre-order bundles

Wizards of the Coast will test out a new MTG Arena pre-order bundle strategy for the upcoming launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, offering players three separate options.

Big things are happening in the Multiverse war through the upcoming Standard-legal set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE). Running from Jan. 17 up to the digital launch of ONE on Feb. 7, players can preorder up to three MTG Arena bundles. WotC has removed the Mastery Pass as an option from the Play bundle, creating a third option through a Pass bundle.

All three bundles will include a card sleeve that is available at purchase, along with contents that will become available on Feb. 7 with the digital launch of ONE. Golden packs are also sticking around for the upcoming set, although they won’t be available with BRO booster pack purchases after Feb. 7.

Here are the three MTG Arena preorder bundles for Phyrexia: All Will Be One and their contents, according to WotC.

Jace Pack bundle

No changes were made to the Pack bundle for ONE. Players can preorder the MTG Arena bundle for $49.99, obtaining a Jace card sleeve upon purchase. Also included in the Pack bundle is the return of Golden packs. No images of the Jace card sleeve were provided by WotC, at the time of writing.

Jace card sleeve

50 ONE booster packs

Five Golden packs

One Jace card

One Jace alternative card style

Koth Play bundle

With the removal of the Mastery Pass from the Play bundle, the price is now $24.99. The bundle, however, does offer one less Player Draft token at its new price point. At the time of purchase, players will receive a Koth card sleeve.

Image via WotC

One Koth, Fire of Resistance card sleeve

Two Player Draft tokens

One Sealed token

Five Play-In points

One Koth, Fire of Resistance card

One Koth, Fire of Resistance alternative card style

Elesh Norn Pass bundle

The Pass bundle is new to MTG Arena, priced at $14.99, which is around $5 cheaper than using gems to purchase the Mastery Pass once the ONE set releases. The MTG Arena preorder bundle also includes a card sleeve of Elesh Norn.

Image via WotC