How to play Modern Horizons 3 on MTG Arena: Bundles and battle pass rewards

Much of Modern Horizons 3 is coming to the Magic: The Gathering Arena digital platform, where players can compete in Limited, Histroic, Brawl, and Timeless formats.

What MTG Arena formats is Modern Horizons 3 legal to play?

Play MH3 in up to four different formats. Image via WotC

With the digital launch of MH3 on June 11, the third Modern Horizons set will be available to play on MTG Arena through Limited Draft and Sealed events. The cards are also legal to play in Constructed formats like Historic, Brawl, and Timeless. The Historic format won’t contain all of the MH3 cards due to power levels, with WotC predicting there may be up to 20 pre-banned cards. No cards have been pre-banned at time of writing. Of all the MTG Arena formats, Draft will likely be the most popular format to play MH3.

Is there an MTG Arena battle pass for Modern Horizons 3?

For the first time on MTG Arena, WotC has created a battle pass for MH3, designed like a prize wall found at tabletop festivals and tournaments. The battle pass will begin on June 11, located in the store on the far right of the tabs at the bottom of the screen. It’s called Psychic Frog’s Horizon Hideaway and it will end on July 30 with the release of Bloomburrow.

The Psychic Frog’s Horizon Hideaway isn’t a free battle pass, costing 2,800 gems. You can purchase the battle pass at any time, though, and still earn rewards based on tickets earned up to that point. To earn rewards, players will collect tickets through Quests and Daily Wins. Completing a Quest earns 45 tickets. One to five Daily Wins provide two tickets per win, while six to 10 Daily Wins provide one ticket per win.

What MTG Arena rewards are unlocked with Psychic Frog’s Horizon Hideaway tickets?

Over 20 rewards are available through Psychic Frog’s Horizon Hideaway tickets, according to WotC.

Psychic Frog’s Horizon Hideaway ticket rewards Tickets needed for reward Times you can redeem reward Ulamog avatar 85 One Kaalia avatar 70 One Ashling avatar 70 One Grist avatar 70 One Six avatar 70 One Thief of Existence exquisite sleeve 100 One Emrakul, the World Anew sleeve 55 One Phelia, Exuberant Herder sleeve 55 One Arna Kennerüd, Skycaptain sleeve 55 One Shilgengar, Sire of Famine sleeve 55 One Herigast, Erupting Nullkite sleeve 55 One Eladamri, Korvecdal sleeve 55 One Player Draft token 300 One Modern Horizons 3 pack 95 8 Modern Horizons 3 mythic card 70 10 Mythic depth art card style

(six different cards) 12 per style One per style Rare depth art card style

(13 different cards) Six per style One per style Uncommon depth art card style

(16 different cards) Four per style One per style Common depth art card style

(15 different cards) Two per style One per style

Are there Modern Horizon 3 preorder bundles for MTG Arena?

Much like a Standard release in MTG Arena, there are two preorder bundles for Modern Horizons 3 that are available for purchase up to June 10. All contents will be available on June 11.

Sorin Pack bundle

Cost is $49.99

50 MH3 booster packs that can include Special Guest cards

Five Golden packs

Sorin of House Markov card

Sorin of House Markov art card style

Sorin of House Markov card sleeve

Tamiyo Play bundle

Cost $24.99

Two Draft tokens

One Sealed token

Five Play-in-Points

Oozewagg MTG Arena companion

Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar card sleeve

Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar card

Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar art cad style

Players interested in Fetch lands on MTG Arena can purchase the Enemy Fetch lands Anthology for 8,000 gems or 40,000 gold.

