How to play Modern Horizons 3 on MTG Arena: Bundles and battle pass rewards

Get ready to play Modern Horizons 3 on MTG Arena.
Published: May 31, 2024 09:54 am

Much of Modern Horizons 3 is coming to the Magic: The Gathering Arena digital platform, where players can compete in Limited, Histroic, Brawl, and Timeless formats.

What MTG Arena formats is Modern Horizons 3 legal to play?

Wizard castng a spell through Flare of Malice in MH3
Play MH3 in up to four different formats. Image via WotC

With the digital launch of MH3 on June 11, the third Modern Horizons set will be available to play on MTG Arena through Limited Draft and Sealed events. The cards are also legal to play in Constructed formats like Historic, Brawl, and Timeless. The Historic format won’t contain all of the MH3 cards due to power levels, with WotC predicting there may be up to 20 pre-banned cards. No cards have been pre-banned at time of writing. Of all the MTG Arena formats, Draft will likely be the most popular format to play MH3.

Is there an MTG Arena battle pass for Modern Horizons 3?

For the first time on MTG Arena, WotC has created a battle pass for MH3, designed like a prize wall found at tabletop festivals and tournaments. The battle pass will begin on June 11, located in the store on the far right of the tabs at the bottom of the screen. It’s called Psychic Frog’s Horizon Hideaway and it will end on July 30 with the release of Bloomburrow.

The Psychic Frog’s Horizon Hideaway isn’t a free battle pass, costing 2,800 gems. You can purchase the battle pass at any time, though, and still earn rewards based on tickets earned up to that point. To earn rewards, players will collect tickets through Quests and Daily Wins. Completing a Quest earns 45 tickets. One to five Daily Wins provide two tickets per win, while six to 10 Daily Wins provide one ticket per win.

What MTG Arena rewards are unlocked with Psychic Frog’s Horizon Hideaway tickets?

Over 20 rewards are available through Psychic Frog’s Horizon Hideaway tickets, according to WotC.

Psychic Frog’s Horizon Hideaway ticket rewardsTickets needed for rewardTimes you can redeem reward
Ulamog avatar85One
Kaalia avatar70One
Ashling avatar70One
Grist avatar70One
Six avatar70One
Thief of Existence exquisite sleeve100One
Emrakul, the World Anew sleeve55One
Phelia, Exuberant Herder sleeve55One
Arna Kennerüd, Skycaptain sleeve55One
Shilgengar, Sire of Famine sleeve55One
Herigast, Erupting Nullkite sleeve55One
Eladamri, Korvecdal sleeve55One
Player Draft token300One
Modern Horizons 3 pack958
Modern Horizons 3 mythic card7010
Mythic depth art card style
(six different cards)		12 per styleOne per style
Rare depth art card style
(13 different cards)		Six per styleOne per style
Uncommon depth art card style
(16 different cards)		Four per styleOne per style
Common depth art card style
(15 different cards)		Two per styleOne per style

Are there Modern Horizon 3 preorder bundles for MTG Arena?

Much like a Standard release in MTG Arena, there are two preorder bundles for Modern Horizons 3 that are available for purchase up to June 10. All contents will be available on June 11.

Sorin Pack bundle

  • Cost is $49.99
  • 50 MH3 booster packs that can include Special Guest cards
  • Five Golden packs
  • Sorin of House Markov card
  • Sorin of House Markov art card style
  • Sorin of House Markov card sleeve

Tamiyo Play bundle

  • Cost $24.99
  • Two Draft tokens
  • One Sealed token
  • Five Play-in-Points
  • Oozewagg MTG Arena companion
  • Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar card sleeve
  • Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar card
  • Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar art cad style

Players interested in Fetch lands on MTG Arena can purchase the Enemy Fetch lands Anthology for 8,000 gems or 40,000 gold.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.