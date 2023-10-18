How to get Magic: The Gathering pancakes at IHOP

A collaboration between Wizards of the Coast and the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) has carried over into meals, featuring five Magic: The Gathering Planeswalker pancake options for a limited time.

Pancakes are the ideal fall meal of fall and IHOP is tapping into the MTG Multiverse through five pancake options that are part of a limited-time menu. The first collaboration with IHOP was at the Magic World Championship MagicCon Vegas and now players can treat themselves to Planeswalker pancakes while also earning IHOP rewards.

MTG IHOP pancakes

Liliana IHOP chocolate pancakes | Image via WotC/IHOP

The MTG Planeswalker pancakes come with four to five flapjacks and a variety of toppings, featuring characters like Jayce, Liliana, and Ajani.

Ajani’s Purr-Fect Pancakes : Five buttermilk pancakes

: Five buttermilk pancakes Jace’s Illusion : Four double blueberry pancakes

: Four double blueberry pancakes Liliana’s Chocolate Corruption : Four chocolate pancakes filled with chocolate chips and topped with a chocolate syrup

: Four chocolate pancakes filled with chocolate chips and topped with a chocolate syrup Chandra’s Pyroblast : Four banana-filled pancakes topped with strawberries, bananas, and strawberry syrup

: Four banana-filled pancakes topped with strawberries, bananas, and strawberry syrup Vivien’s Heroic Protein: Four protein pancakes

To earn rewards from IHOP for the MTG pancakes, fans will have to join and create an account. Rewards come through PanCoins that are earned with each purchase. PanCoins can get used on a variety of food options, from more MTG pancakes to omelets and even burgers or a salad.

The idea is cute and the flavors for each of the MTG Planeswalkers are fairly spot-on, in my opinion. I did try the Chandra’s Pyroblast combo and it hit the spot. Next on my list are Vivien’s Heroic Protein pancakes after hitting the gym.

The IHOP Magic: The Gathering pancake promotion will only last for a limited time, likely wrapping up prior to the holidays in November.

