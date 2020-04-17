How to get 3 free Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth booster packs in MTG Arena

Wizards of the Coast digitally launched Ikoria: Lair: of Behemoth yesterday via MTG Arena and is rewarding players for celebrating the new Magic: The Gathering set with a promo code.

Log into MTG Arena and type PLAYIKORIA in the MTGA Store to redeem three free IKO booster packs. For new or returning players to Magic Arena, there are still several active free booster pack promo codes from previously-released sets.

PlayAllegiance: Redeems for three Ravnica Allegiance packs. Expires July 1, 2020.

PlayRavnica: Redeems for three Guilds of Ravnica packs. Expires July 1, 2020.

PlayWarSpark: Redeems for three War of the Spark packs. Expires July 1, 2020.

OneBillion: Redeems for one War of the Spark pack.

PlayM20: Redeems for three Core Set 2020 packs.

BingoIVMythicChamp: Redeems for one Core Set 2020 pack.

PlayEldraine: Redeems for three Throne of Eldraine packs.

PlayTheros: Redeems for three Theros Beyond Death packs.

WotC is also rewarding players with a free Booster Draft token, good for either Premier or Traditional Draft. The token lets players test out the new real-time draft pods with seven other Arena players. Discover all there is to know about Player Draft here.

Players competing in Limited events will also receive one Godzilla card style, up to 18, per event. Purchasing six or more booster packs in the MTG Arena store will unlock an IKO Godzilla alternative-art card style as well.