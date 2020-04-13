Play MTG Arena Booster Draft for free and earn Godzilla card styles

All Limited events in MTG Arena will reward players with a Godzilla card style and the first player draft event is on the way, Wizards of the Coast announced today.

Celebrating the launch of Ikoria Player Draft, Booster Draft with eight players, WotC is giving all MTG Arena players a free token. Players can choose to participate in either Premier or Traditional Draft (best-of-one or best-of-three) for free as long as they log into MTGA by April 30.

Every player who enters an Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth Limited event by May 21 will also receive a Godzilla alternative-art card style in addition to the regular rewards. This includes IKO Booster Draft and Sealed events. In total, there are 18 Godzilla card styles available for players to earn.

Here’s the IKO Draft schedule:

Ikoria Premier Draft: April 16 to June 20

Ikoria Traditional Draft: April 16 to June 20

Core Set 2020 Quick Draft: April 17 to May 1

Ikoria Quick Draft: May 1 to 15

War of the Spark Quick Draft: May 15 to 29

A player draft features drafting against seven other MTG Arena players in an eight-person pod, also known as real-time drafting. Players can participate in player drafting via Premier and Traditional Draft events. Each event will always be in IKO until a new set is released. Ranked Draft has reverted back to Quick Draft by name but will otherwise remain the same.

A full breakdown of real-time player drafting can be found here.