How to catch MTG Warhammer 40,000 spoilers

The ultimate Magic: The Gathering Commander IP crossover with Warhammer 40,000 contains 400 cards, with spoilers starting on Sept. 12.

Following a slight delay, MTG Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks are scheduled to release on Oct. 7. Spoilers for the special Universes Beyond set will run from Sept. 12 to 16. There are a total of four Commander decks within the Warhammer 40,000 MTG release, with each deck getting its own day of previews. Cards within the crossover are not competitive legal and are meant for casual gameplay within the Commander format.

Each MTG Warhammer 40,000 Commander deck contains 100 cards, including the commander. Three of the decks are tricolor and one is mono-color.

Necron Dynasty: Black

Forces of the Imperium: Black/Blue/White

Tyranid Swarm: Red/Blue/Green

The Ruinous Powers: Red/Black/Blue

Select cards will get their own preview during the Warhammer 40,000 spoilers and the remainder of the deck will drop all at once around 4pm CT each day.

Here’s where players can find each MTG Commander Warhammer 40,000 spoiler, according to WotC.

Sept. 12 Warhammer 40,000 spoilers

Sept. 13 The Tyranid Swarm Warhammer 40,000 spoilers

Sept. 14 The Ruinous Powers Warhammer 40,000 spoilers

Sept. 15 Necron Dynasty Warhammer 40,000 spoilers

Sept.16 Forces of the Imperium Warhammer 40,000 spoilers