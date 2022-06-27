MTG Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks delayed globally

Global supply chain delays have impacted the release of Magic: The Gathering Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks, significantly pushing their launch date back.

A total of four Commander preconstructed decks and three MTG Secret Lair drops have been delayed due to supply chain challenges and shipping delays, according to WotC. The collaboration between WotC and Games Workshop was initially scheduled to release on Aug. 12, containing over 40 new Warhammer 40,000-themed cards within each preconstructed deck. Due to shipping issues on a global level, the new release date is now Oct. 7.

In addition to the 100-card MTG and Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks, three Secret Lair drops were scheduled to take place at the end of the summer. These drops have also been delayed, although there is no new official release date for them at time of writing. Players and collectors can expect new information regarding the Warhammer 40,000 Secret Lair drops within the coming weeks, according to WotC.

There are two editions for each of the four Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks: Standard and Collectors. Players can expect a new surge foil treatment applied to cards within the Collectors Commander decks, along with traditional foil. All Warhammer 40,000 products are a part of Universes Beyond and are not legal to play in competitive Magic formats.

The four Warhammer 40,000 Precon MTG decks are Necron Dynasty (Mono-Black), Forces of the Imperium (Black/Blue/White), Tyranid Swarm (Red/Blue/Green), and The Ruinous Powers (Red/Black/Blue). Abaddon the Despoiler is the only face card revealed so far, commanding The Ruinous Powers deck.