How MTG Spree Modal card mechanic works as an evolution of Kicker

The Kicker mechanic in Magic: The Gathering has a new look through the Spree mechanic in Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

Modal MTG cards are popular, offering players multiple options to choose from that encompass a variety of circumstances. But you don’t get to play multiple Modal abilities often during the same turn. The Spree mechanic in Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) changes how Modal effects can work with a Kicker element that allows you to cast one or all of the options.

What is the MTG Spree mechanic in OTJ?

Choose one or more Spree costs. Image via WotC

The MTG Spree mechanic within OTJ is essentially a mashup of the Modal and Kicker mechanics. Cards with the Spree mechanic will always have a minimum of two Modal options, with most having three. Each option has a cost that’s paid in addition to the spell mana cost. You choose what that spell does by paying any number of the Spree costs.

Spree definition: Choose one or more additional costs.

How the MTG Spree mechanic from OTJ works

Choose all or one. Image via WotC

When you play an OTJ card with the Spree mechanic, you must choose at least one of the Modal options. You can choose more than one, though, if you have the mana to spare. But you can only select a Modal Spree option once.

A plus sign is used next to the mana cost of the spell, reminding you that there are additional costs to casting. The plus sign is also used before each Spree Modal ability. If you choose every Modal option, the order of the effects is the same as they are on the MTG card.

The Thunder Junction spoiler Great Train Heist, for example, has a mana cost of one Red mana and three Modal options at different costs. To play all of the effects, it’d cost you a CMC of seven. But you may only need one or two to finish off an opponent.

