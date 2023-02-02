How MTG For Mirrodin! works, Phyrexia: All Will Be One

The Auto-Equip in Magic: The Gathering has a new look in Phyrexia: All Will Be One through the For Mirrodin! Mechanic, creating rebel tokens upon entering the battlefield.

A war is coming to the MTG Multiverse, led by the Phyrexians. A small group of rebels still living on the Phyrexia plane, formerly known as Mirrodin, joined up with planeswalkers in Phyrexia: All Will Be One to stop the Multiverse war before it started. The rebels and planeswalkers may have failed to stop the Phyrexians but players did get a slick new Equipment mechanic out of the ONE set called For Mirrodin!

What is MTG For Mirrodin!?

Image via WotC

For Mirrodin! is more than a call to action, as the mechanic is an evolution of Auto-Equip in Magic. A shift is taking place where MTG mechanics will start showing up in sets where they wouldn’t have before. This was first teased by game designer Mark Rosewater, in which mechanics like Foretell, Auto-Equip, MDFC, and Changeling are expected to show up in upcoming sets.

It was later revealed that several mechanics in Magic were now getting classified as Deciduous, or evergreen, with Flahsback and Affinity showing up in the ONE set. Also getting used in Phyrexia: All Will Be One as a main mechanic is For Mirrodin!, a new Auto-Equip mechanic that creates a 2/2 Red rebel creature token upon entering the battlefield. The Artifact Equipment with For Mirrodin! then automatically attaches itself to the token, applying its effects and abilities.

Players do have the option of moving the Equipment with For Mirrodin! to another target, although the Equip cost on some ONE cards is a little on the costly side. Moving the Equipment Artifact doesn’t remove the 2/2 Red rebel creature from the battlefield.

Best ONE For Mirrodin! Equipment

The rebels were outmatched in their attack on the Phyrexians and the ONE set showcases that when comparing the number of Phyrexian creatures to non-Phyrexians. Within the set, there are only 10 Artifact Equipment cards with the For Mirrodin! mechanic. One is in the color Blue and one is in Green, while the rest are in the colors Red and White. The color Black doesn’t have any For Mirrodin! cards.

Hexgold Hoverwings

Hexgold Hoverwings

Granting Flying to the equipped creature, Hexgold Hoverwings is a solid Uncommon Artifact Equipment within the ONE Limited meta. Its casting cost is about one mana too expensive at 3W or it might be an Uncommon bomb. Hexgold Hoverwings also pumps all Equipped creatures by +1/+0, acting as an Equipment finisher that has evasion and increased stats.

Blade of Shared Souls

Blade of Shared Souls

The one and only Blue Artifact Equipment with For Mirrodin!, Blade of Shared Souls, is possibly the best of them all. It’s a bomb in ONE Draft and Sealed and may even see play in the Standard format. And as an added bonus to its powerful ability, it only costs two mana to Equip Blade of Shared Souls to another target.

Bladehold War-Whip

Bladehold War-Whip

Bladehold War-Whip is the gold signpost for the Red and White archetype in ONE Limited Draft and Sealed. It provides the creature equipped to Double Strike while reducing the cost of Equipment costs by one. Bladehold War-Whip is a solid Limited card that could push the For Mirrodin! mechanic in the Limited format. Players can expect it to impact the Commander format and maybe even Pioneer or Standard.

Dragonwing Glider

Dragonwing Glider

Dragonwing Glider is an interesting Artifact Equipment that has the potential to be really strong in multiple MTG formats or a total bust. The Artifact costs 3RR to cast but pumps the rebel token up to a 4/4 with Flying and Haste, which is great in Limited. The downside to Dragonwing Glider is that its Equip cost is also 3RR.

Giving any creature +2/+2, Flying, and Haste, however, can end games in just about any Magic format. And with Bladhold War-Whip on the battlefield, the cost to Equip is only 2RR.