How MTG Domain mechanic works

The Domain mechanic uses basic land types to push abilities and actions within Magic: The Gathering, providing numerous effects that players are taking advantage of in formats like Modern and Standard.

Players first experienced Domain through the MTG Invasion block set and the mechanic returned to Standard through Dominaria United. The mechanic counts basic land types while providing an effect based on the land types in play.

Domain definition: Gain an effect “for each basic land type among lands you control.”

Domain tips and decks

What are your favorite Domain cards to play? | Image via WotC

Dual lands in MTG, like Shock lands, count and can provide a player with up to two basic land types from a single card. A basic land type is not the same as a basic land as there are cards like the Triomes that contain three basic land types on one land card. There are also basic lands that can’t count toward Domain, like Wastes, since the land must have either Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, or Forest as basic types.

Any time an Instant or Sorcery spell is cast with Domain, or an activated ability is triggered, the card featuring Domain is put on the stack while the number of basic land types is checked. Should an opponent destroy a land, it won’t affect the number of basic land types counted toward the spell on the stack. And some cards have a passive that counts the number of basic land types all the time when Domain provides things like Power and Toughness on a creature card.

Popular Domain MTG decks

Domain has become a popular mechanic to build decks around, especially after the release of DMU. Both the Modern format and Standard format at time of writing showcase Domain builds that are dominating the meta.

Modern Domain MTG deck list

Running powerful cards like Orcish Bowmasters, this Modern Domain list piloted by Fallzmq leans into Domain MTG cards like Scion of Draco, Territorial Kavu, Nishoba Brawler, and Leyline Binding.

Standard Domain MTG deck list

This Standard Domain list piloted by Shimoyama Toshiki plays Atraxa, Grand Unifier, and Invasion of Zendikar while using Domain cards like Herd Migration and Leyline Binding.