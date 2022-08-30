All MTG Dominaria United cards worth money

Liliana of the Veil foil borderless Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Textured foil Serra Paragon extended Timeless Lotus Ajani, Sleeper Agent Phyrexian Jaya, Fiery Negotiator Karn, Living Legacy

Kicking off a year-long block focusing on the Phyrexian invasion of the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse is Dominaria United, which contains several cards worth big bucks.

The official global release date for the Dominaria United (DMU) Standard-legal set is Sept. 9, with a digital release taking place on Sept. 1.

Heading into the digital launch, several reprints and new cards within the DMU set are holding their value. Each legendary in the set has a stained glass booster fun version, with a handful priced between $60 and $140. And the textured-foil treatment returns on select borderless and stained glass versions.

Prices for many of the planeswalkers and main legendaries like Jodah, the Unifier have been dropping heavily heading into the digital launch. Most will likely end up between $5 and $15 for their regular versions. Foil versions of the stained glass and borderless should maintain their value better, leaving them priced between $40 and $80.

All card prices are subject to change leading up to the global launch of Dominaria United. Updates will take place following the digital and global releases, and every month afterward while still active in the Standard format.

From Phyrexian bosses to a staple reprint, here are the Dominaria United cards worth money, according to MTGGoldfish, MTGStocks, and Card Kingdom.

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Textured foil

Sheoldred is the main villain within the DMU storyline, although her card Sheoldred, the Apocalypse may not reflect that within Standard gameplay. The Mono-Black card is worth money though, priced at around $40 for the regular version.

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse has a foil stained glass version projected at around $100 and the textured foil Phyrexian version is projected between $130 and $145. The non-foil Phyrexian version is priced at around $60.

Liliana of the Veil

Liliana of the Veil foil borderless

Liliana of the Veil is a straight-up reprint from the Innistrad set, priced slightly lower than the original at around $50 for the regular version. The borderless foil version of the planeswalker is projected at around $100. There isn’t a projected value for the stained glass foil at the time of writing.

Serra Paragon

Serra Paragon extended

Supporting graveyard reanimation in the MTG White is the angel Serra Paragon. She is not a legendary creature but has a projected value of around $24 for her normal version. Serra Paragon also has an extended art version priced between $40 and $50.

Timeless Lotus

Timeless Lotus

Timeless Lotus is a five-cost colorless Mythic Rare legendary Artifact that has dropped some in value leading up to the DMU digital release. Despite the price drops, Timeless Lotus still has a projected value of around $35 for its regular version. No other versions have been listed at time of writing.

Various DMU planeswalker and legendary foil booster fun cards

Ajani, Sleeper Agent Phyrexian Jaya, Fiery Negotiator

Planeswalkers like Jaya, Karn, and Ajani have dipped to around $10 for regular versions. Alternative versions still make planeswalkers worth money, for now.

Ajani, Sleeper Agent Phyrexian foil version is projected at around $65. Jodah, the Unifier textured foil is at around $45. Jaya, Fiery Negotiator foil borderless is at $35, and Karn, Living Legacy foil borderless is projected at $30.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.