How MTG Bounties work in Commander and where to find them

Collect a Bounty in MTG Commander.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 26, 2024 12:30 pm
A mercenary at a table with coins and a knife through wanted poster in Thunder Junction
Image via WotC

Wizards of the Coast has introduced a new way to play Magic: The Gathering Commander through the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, called Bounties

The MTG Commander format is the most popular Magic format. Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) introduced a gameplay mechanic called Bounties to spice up casual play. There are 12 Bounties in total, each with a unique reward. Playing with Bounties is optional and a mini-game that synergizes with the overall Western theme found in the OTJ Commander Precon decks

What is a Bounty in MTG Commander?

Outlaws approaching town with sunset in background
Can you meet the conditions to collect a Bounty? Image via WotC

Each Bounty found in an MTG Precon Commander deck is a unique reward that provides you with a bonus or a gameplay advantage. There are 12 Bounties in total, with each of the four preconstructed OTJ decks containing three. The same three Bounties are in each of the Commander Precon decks. Collecting a Bounty earns you a reward that can increase in value if an opponent is unable to meet the conditions.

How do Bounties work in MTG Commander?

A list of Bounty rules and rewards for OTJ Commander
Time it right to maximize rewards. Image via WotC

WotC recommends playing with all 12 Bounties and has set the minimum at six. Players combine unique Bounties into a separate deck called a Bounty deck. All cards must be shuffled and are placed on the battlefield face down. You can start collecting Bounty cards on the starting player’s third turn. 

If the condition of the Bounty is met, you can collect the reward. But if you can’t meet the condition of the Bounty for that turn, it’s passed to the next player, and the rewards are increased. You can only claim one Bounty per turn. When all Bounties are claimed, you reshuffle them, place them face down in the Bounty deck spot, and start over. 

What are the MTG Bounty rewards?

A Bounty has four possible rewards. A reward only increases if a player is unable to meet the condition of the Bounty and it’s passed to the next player. The rewards cap out at four. 

Reward levelCommander Bounty reward
OneCreate a Treasure token
TwoCreate two Treasure tokens
ThreeCreate two Treasure tokens or draw a card
FourCreate two Treasure tokens and draw a card

All MTG Bounty rewards reset to level one when claimed. Each Bounty has the rules and rewards listed on the backside of the card.

Read Article How MTG Spree Modal card mechanic works as an evolution of Kicker
Tinybones carrying stolen loot over piano in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Spree Modal card mechanic works as an evolution of Kicker
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How MTG Plot mechanic works
A bird Wizard casting spells in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Plot mechanic works
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How MTG Crime mechanic works and Outlaws of Thunder Junction payoff cards
Magda flicking gold coins in air with dragon behind the pirate.
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Crime mechanic works and Outlaws of Thunder Junction payoff cards
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 26, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.