How MTG Bounties work in Commander and where to find them

Wizards of the Coast has introduced a new way to play Magic: The Gathering Commander through the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, called Bounties.

Recommended Videos

The MTG Commander format is the most popular Magic format. Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) introduced a gameplay mechanic called Bounties to spice up casual play. There are 12 Bounties in total, each with a unique reward. Playing with Bounties is optional and a mini-game that synergizes with the overall Western theme found in the OTJ Commander Precon decks.

What is a Bounty in MTG Commander?

Can you meet the conditions to collect a Bounty? Image via WotC

Each Bounty found in an MTG Precon Commander deck is a unique reward that provides you with a bonus or a gameplay advantage. There are 12 Bounties in total, with each of the four preconstructed OTJ decks containing three. The same three Bounties are in each of the Commander Precon decks. Collecting a Bounty earns you a reward that can increase in value if an opponent is unable to meet the conditions.

How do Bounties work in MTG Commander?

Time it right to maximize rewards. Image via WotC

WotC recommends playing with all 12 Bounties and has set the minimum at six. Players combine unique Bounties into a separate deck called a Bounty deck. All cards must be shuffled and are placed on the battlefield face down. You can start collecting Bounty cards on the starting player’s third turn.

If the condition of the Bounty is met, you can collect the reward. But if you can’t meet the condition of the Bounty for that turn, it’s passed to the next player, and the rewards are increased. You can only claim one Bounty per turn. When all Bounties are claimed, you reshuffle them, place them face down in the Bounty deck spot, and start over.

What are the MTG Bounty rewards?

A Bounty has four possible rewards. A reward only increases if a player is unable to meet the condition of the Bounty and it’s passed to the next player. The rewards cap out at four.

Reward level Commander Bounty reward One Create a Treasure token Two Create two Treasure tokens Three Create two Treasure tokens or draw a card Four Create two Treasure tokens and draw a card

All MTG Bounty rewards reset to level one when claimed. Each Bounty has the rules and rewards listed on the backside of the card.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more