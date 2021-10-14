Here’s every MTG Secret Lair in October Superdrop

Stunning artwork and Stranger Things cards are only available for a short time.

A total of seven Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops and three bundles were revealed today by Wizards of the Coast.

Releasing Oct. 18, the MTG 2021 Secret Lair Superdrop contains a wide variety of card styles from classic horror movies to the anatomy of Magic monsters. All drops are available in foil and non-foil versions. Read the Fine Print showcasing Liliana and her contracted demons is the only exception, containing an etched foil version. Free shipping is available for orders within the United States that are over $99.

From Mirrodin lands and Midnight Hunt Showcase styles to cards that look like a monster movie poster and a Stranger Things drop, here’s every October MTG Secret Lair box that is available here.

Showcase Midnight Hunt

A total of 10 cards are contained within the MTG Showcase Midnight Hunt Secret Lair drop. Alayna Danner, DZO, Nico Delort, Daria Khlebnikova, Rio Krisma, Dan Mumford, Kerby Rosanes, Jessica Seamans, Robbie Trevino, and N.C. Winters are all artists featured in the drop.

Cards included are Moorland Haunt, Vault of the Archangel, Nephalia Drownyard, Desolate Lighthouse, Sensia Bloodhall, Grim Backwoods, Kessig Wolf Run, Slayer’s Stonghold, Gavony Township, and Alchemist’s Refuge. The non-foil version is priced at $29.99 and foil is $39.99.

Mirrodinsanity

Five borderless artifact lands from Mirrodin are featured within the Mirrodinsanity drop, illustrated by DXTR. The lands included are Ancient Den, Seat of the Synod, Vault of Whispers, Great Furnace, and Tree of Tales. Each of the lands was hand-painted in a pixel-art style.

A foil version is available for $39.99 and the non-foil is priced at $29.99.

Monster Movie Marathon

The Monster Movie Marathon MTG Secret Lair drop includes a total of four borderless cards illustrated by Martin Ansin: Beast Within, Blasphemous Act, Dismember, and Grafdigger’s Cage. Stats and text are worked into the hand-drawn art, unlike any Magic card that’s been printed. A non-foil version is $29.99 and the foil one is priced at $39.99.

Thrilling Tales of the Undead

Highlighting a horror movie theme, there are three hand-drawn cards in the Thrilling Tales of the Undead MTG Secret Lair drop. The three cards illustrated by Fay Dalton are Gravecrawler, Liliana, Death’s Majesty, and Rise of the Dark Realms.

A foil version is available for $39.99 and the non-foil is priced at $29.99.

Monster Anatomy 101

Illustrated by Timba Smits, Monster Anatomy contains a total of five borderless cards highlighting what is inside of them. The five MTG cards within the Secret Lair drop are Fleet Swallower, Goblin Thrashmaster, Ilharg, the Raze-Boar, Protean Hulk, and Gishath, Sun’s Avatar.

A foil version is available for $39.99 and the non-foil is priced at $29.99.

Read the Fine Print

Read the Fine Print is a Secret Lair drop that showcases the four demons Liliana had a contract with, along with her Enchantment card. Illustrated by ZIUK, the four demons are Demonlord Belzenlok, Griselbrand, Kothophed, Soul Hoarder, and Razaketh, the Foulblooded. Also included is Liliana’s Contract.

The drop features a non-foil version for 29.99, a foil version for 39.99, and a foil etched version that is priced at $39.99. October Secret Lair bundles do not include the foil etched version.

Stranger Things drop

There are a total of eight cards and one token in the Stanger Things drop. All cards will have a Magic equivalent that will release with the New Capenna set. These cards are contained in set boosters via The List.

Cards included in the Stranger Things Secret Lair drop are Chief Jim Hopper, Dustin, Gadget Genius, Eleven, the Mage, Lucas, the Sharpshooter, Mike, the Dungeon Master, Mind Flayer, the Shadow, Will the Wise, and a Clue token.

The non-foil version is $39.99 and the foil version costs $49.99.

October MTG Secret Lair bundles

There are a total of three bundles to choose from within the October Secret Lair Superdrop. A non-foil Nightmare bundle that contains one copy of each MTG card is $189.99. The Ferocious foil bundle is $279.99, containing one foil copy of each card (not including the etched version from Read the Fine Print. And a Boo-Tacular bundle contains one copy of every foil and non-foil card for $449.99.

