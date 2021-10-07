Here’s every MTG Arena event in October

Following the official launch of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, October is packed with a number of MTG Arena events that are free-to-play or highly competitive.

The MTG Arena October ranked season is scheduled to run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. Players who qualified to compete in the Oct. 9 to 10 Qualifier Weekend have an entry window from 8am to 10am CT. September badges for the qualified ranked players will be rewarded following this event that will take place from Oct. 30 to 31. Competitive players can also participate in the October MTG Arena Open that will take place from Oct. 16 to 17.

Magic World Championship event

The 2021 Magic World Championship will be held from Oct. 8 to 10 alongside a special MTG Arena Worlds event. From Oct. 9 to 11, players can compete using decks from Worlds in a best-of-one format. The Showcase Worlds event has no entry fee and players can compete as many times as they want.

A first and second win will reward players with 1,000 XP and a third win earns players a special MTG Worlds trophy card sleeve. The decklists for all of the Magic Worlds competitors can be found here.

October Festivals

Festival events return to MTG Arena in October with the Harvest Fair and Harvest Bash. Rewards from both events are showcase equinox card styles from MID.

Harvest Fair Oct. 15 to 19

Format is preconstructed.

The entry fee is 2,500 gold or 500 gems.

Players can compete once paying the entry fee any number of times until the event ends.

Rewards are equinox card styles of Candlegrove Witch, Havesttide Infiltrator, Dawnhart Mentor, Suspicious Stowaway, and Katilda, Dawnhart Prime.

Harvest Bash Oct. 22 to 26

Format is preconstructed Singleton with an emblem.

The entry fee is 2,500 gold or 500 gems.

Players can compete once paying the entry fee any number of times until the event ends.

Rewards are equinox card styles of Bird Admirer, Village Watch, Kessig Naturalist, Graveyard Trespasser, and Tovolar’s Huntmaster.

Midweek Magic Arena

There are a total of three Midweek Magic Arena events, showcasing gameplay in Momir, Historic, and On the Edge.

Momir: Oct. 5 to 7

Historic Shakeup: Oct. 12 to 14

On the Edge: Oct. 19 to 21

Quick Draft

Quick Draft for MID has arrived within MTG Arena, running from Oct. 1 to 15. Following the run of MID Quick Draft, AFR will return from Oct. 15 to 29. The entry fee for MTG Arena Quick Draft events is 750 gems or 5,000 gold.

October MTG Arena Open

The October MTG Arena Open will take place from Oct. 16 to 17. No qualifications are needed to compete and the entry fee is 20,000 gold or 4,000 gems.