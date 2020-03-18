Here are the MTG Arena Invitational Qualifier winners and decks

Jeskai Fires and Temur Reclamation continue to dominate the Magic: The Gathering Standard meta.

Several changes have been made to the MTG esports schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But online events are still taking place, with a total of 20 MTG Arena players qualifying for Mythic Invitational during the MTGA qualifiers this past weekend.

The list of winners includes two well-known Magic players: Ronald “PrediMTG” Müller and Mike “Siggy” Sigrist.

Baxtox: Jeskai Fires

Uristeeen: Bant Ramp

K2: Rakdos Sacrifice

Azureu09: Sultai Ramp

Yomm: Simic Reclamation

PrediMTG: Jeskai Fires

Hibananafish: Temur Reclamation

Cyan-Ume: Mono-Red Aggro

Law: Temur Reclamation

Citr: Azorius Control

Keetsune: Temur Reclamation

Hamuhamu: Sultai Ramp

Washi_Min: Jeskai Fires

Siggy: Jeskai Fires

Schnaan: Jeskai Fires

Kjaaninolli: Jeskai Fires

Razpok: Temur Reclamation

Callas: Bant Ramp

Aliadeschain: Jeskai Fires

GVl32: Mono-Red Aggro

Both players won their 10 matches with Jeskai Fires, a deck that continues to dominate the Standard meta. Temur Reclamation also performed well at the MTG Arena Invitational qualifiers this past weekend.

Jeskai Fires: Seven

Temur Reclamation: Four

Mono-Red Aggro: Two

Sultai Ramp: Two

Bant Ramp: Two

Azorius Control: One

Rakdos Sacrifice: One

Simic Reclamation: One

Those who qualified for a Mythic Invitational seat will compete during the October tournament due to schedule changes made because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players would’ve earned a seat at the July Core Set 2021 Mythic Invitational, but that’s been pushed back to the October Zendikar Rising Arena Mythic Invitational.