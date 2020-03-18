Here are the MTG Arena Invitational Qualifier winners and decks

Jeskai Fires and Temur Reclamation continue to dominate the Magic: The Gathering Standard meta.
Several changes have been made to the MTG esports schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But online events are still taking place, with a total of 20 MTG Arena players qualifying for Mythic Invitational during the MTGA qualifiers this past weekend.
The list of winners includes two well-known Magic players: Ronald “PrediMTG” Müller and Mike “Siggy” Sigrist.
- Baxtox: Jeskai Fires
- Uristeeen: Bant Ramp
- K2: Rakdos Sacrifice
- Azureu09: Sultai Ramp
- Yomm: Simic Reclamation
- PrediMTG: Jeskai Fires
- Hibananafish: Temur Reclamation
- Cyan-Ume: Mono-Red Aggro
- Law: Temur Reclamation
- Citr: Azorius Control
- Keetsune: Temur Reclamation
- Hamuhamu: Sultai Ramp
- Washi_Min: Jeskai Fires
- Siggy: Jeskai Fires
- Schnaan: Jeskai Fires
- Kjaaninolli: Jeskai Fires
- Razpok: Temur Reclamation
- Callas: Bant Ramp
- Aliadeschain: Jeskai Fires
- GVl32: Mono-Red Aggro
Both players won their 10 matches with Jeskai Fires, a deck that continues to dominate the Standard meta. Temur Reclamation also performed well at the MTG Arena Invitational qualifiers this past weekend.
- Jeskai Fires: Seven
- Temur Reclamation: Four
- Mono-Red Aggro: Two
- Sultai Ramp: Two
- Bant Ramp: Two
- Azorius Control: One
- Rakdos Sacrifice: One
- Simic Reclamation: One
Those who qualified for a Mythic Invitational seat will compete during the October tournament due to schedule changes made because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players would’ve earned a seat at the July Core Set 2021 Mythic Invitational, but that’s been pushed back to the October Zendikar Rising Arena Mythic Invitational.