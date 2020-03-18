Login
Here are the MTG Arena Invitational Qualifier winners and decks

Online Magic esports continues to thrive.

Danny Forster
Fires of Invention Art Magic Throne of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Jeskai Fires and Temur Reclamation continue to dominate the Magic: The Gathering Standard meta.

Several changes have been made to the MTG esports schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But online events are still taking place, with a total of 20 MTG Arena players qualifying for Mythic Invitational during the MTGA qualifiers this past weekend.

The list of winners includes two well-known Magic players: Ronald “PrediMTG” Müller and Mike “Siggy” Sigrist. 

  • Baxtox: Jeskai Fires
  • Uristeeen: Bant Ramp
  • K2: Rakdos Sacrifice
  • Azureu09: Sultai Ramp
  • Yomm: Simic Reclamation
  • PrediMTG: Jeskai Fires
  • Hibananafish: Temur Reclamation
  • Cyan-Ume: Mono-Red Aggro
  • Law: Temur Reclamation
  • Citr: Azorius Control
  • Keetsune: Temur Reclamation
  • Hamuhamu: Sultai Ramp
  • Washi_Min: Jeskai Fires
  • Siggy: Jeskai Fires
  • Schnaan: Jeskai Fires
  • Kjaaninolli: Jeskai Fires
  • Razpok: Temur Reclamation
  • Callas: Bant Ramp
  • Aliadeschain: Jeskai Fires
  • GVl32: Mono-Red Aggro

Both players won their 10 matches with Jeskai Fires, a deck that continues to dominate the Standard meta. Temur Reclamation also performed well at the MTG Arena Invitational qualifiers this past weekend.

  • Jeskai Fires: Seven
  • Temur Reclamation: Four
  • Mono-Red Aggro: Two
  • Sultai Ramp: Two
  • Bant Ramp: Two
  • Azorius Control: One
  • Rakdos Sacrifice: One
  • Simic Reclamation: One

Those who qualified for a Mythic Invitational seat will compete during the October tournament due to schedule changes made because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players would’ve earned a seat at the July Core Set 2021 Mythic Invitational, but that’s been pushed back to the October Zendikar Rising Arena Mythic Invitational.