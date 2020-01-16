Here are the best Theros: Beyond Death decklists played during MTG Arena Early Access

The official digital launch of Theros: Beyond Death will take place today. To help players hit the Ranked ladder at full steam, some of the MTG Arena streamers who participated in the Early Access Event have shared their favorite Standard Constructed decklists.

There were dozens of jaw-dropping plays and moments witnessed during yesterday’s Early Access Event played on MTG Arena while streamers experimentally crafted with the new Theros: Beyond Death (THB) set. From an X=340 Hydroid Krasis to Gary stealing life, those streaming yesterday proved that the hype surrounding THB is legitimate.

Reuben Bresler on Twitter Reuby’s #MTGTheros decks: Cheeri-Woes: https://t.co/nALdvZNJSm Citadel Black Devotion: https://t.co/ermJYzXpL8 Klothys Reclamation: https://t.co/JPXKpeNx1R Cats of the Titans: https://t.co/1FMIBL20r8 Temur Neoform: https://t.co/Ahc7F0j6Qx Azorius Blink: https://t.co/piDLNIOCAr

A variety of the powerful decklists displayed yesterday are available for players to net-deck upon today’s launch. Top Magic players like Jeff Hoogland and Ali Eldrazi have several THB decklists ready for those who didn’t have early access to the set on MTGA. Hoogland rated his GR Nyxbloom Ramp deck the highest, followed by White Aggro and Citadel Devotion.

Jeff Hoogland on Twitter Building sweet #MTGTheros decks for this weekend! Find lists to easily import into #MTGArena in the deck queue on my website while they are waiting to be played. https://t.co/T3ONfWxfgG

Eldrazi spent a good amount of time with chat perfecting Happy Onion and Dimir Control, too.

AliEldrazi on Twitter Early Access event was amazing, my favorite time to play Magic. My three favorite decks in order. Thanks again @wizards_magic <3 Happy Onion (combo): https://t.co/qjQj9zxy0e Storm Breach https://t.co/GA5h1lZzOZ Dimir Control https://t.co/2ggXbunpO9

From Mono-White Aggro to Sultai Pog, there are several archetypes and cards that are going to turn the Standard Constructed metagame upside down once THB launches today.

Gabriel Nassif on Twitter From what I’ve tried and played against, Aristocrats with Woe Strider seems strong, All that Glitters + Karametra’s Blessing might be good, Ox of Agonas did some stupid things with Purphoros in Fires deck and Uro seemed real solid. There’s also an off chance Ashiok > Teferi, HoD

The Theros: Beyond Death set will go live on MTG Arena roughly between 11am and 12pm CT today. For tabletop players, THB prerelease weekend runs from Jan. 17 to 19, with the official release taking place on Jan. 24.